Which products are really worth your money? Meet the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021 winners!

There are so many beauty and wellness products on the market that it can be overwhelming, but which ones truly stand out from the crowd? Whether it's the ultimate moisturiser you're looking for, a treatment to target blemishes or an indulgent body oil, our Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judges have put hundreds of entries to the test and selected only the best of the best. Want to know what's really worth the money and has star quality too? Meet the 2021 Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards winners and runners up. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists. BEST MOISTURISER For day or night, these are the hardworking staples of our skincare regime that we buy on repeat.

Gold: Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, £45 "This is absolutely divine and works really really well under foundation which is essential. You can also use it as a night cream and it’s light and I simply love it!” says judge Mary Greenwell. Silver: Spectacle Skincare Performance Crème , £76

Bronze: Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment , £105 SUN CARE HERO Sun-protecting oils, creams and lotions for face or body, to help keep skin safe.

Gold: Skinceuticals Oil Shield UV Defense SPF50 Sunscreen Protection, £41 “This is a really great strong sun cream. I love how mattifying it is, it really doesn’t even feel like it’s there and that is what I want in a suncream,” says judge George Northwood. Silver: Tropic Sun Day Facial UV Defence , £24

Bronze: Hello Sunday, The One That’s A Serum Face Drops SPF45 , £20 BEST BASE All base perfectors from foundations, to powder, primers, skin tints, glow drops, BB and CC creams, concealers and self-tan for the face - creating the canvas that gives you confidence.

Gold: Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover, £45 “It's amazing in that you can use little bits of this and use a very light touch or build up much more coverage. It’s fantastic as a concealer. Just tap it onto your blemishes. I love that it is very lightweight and long lasting. It comes in a massive shade range which is amazing, with a large pot that will last a long time which is very cost-effective,” says judge Ruby Hammer. Silver: Bareminerals Originals Liquid Mineral Foundation SPF20 , £31

Bronze: Delilah Alibi The Perfect Cover Fluid Foundation , £34 BEST COLOUR COSMETICS FOR EYES, LIPS OR CHEEKS Blush, highlighter, bronzer, eyeliner, lip colour – from subtle nudes to unicorn shades in whatever form, we’re here for them.

Gold: Karla Cosmetics Shadow Potion, Gel Eyeshadow, £20 “I was blown away by this formula, the colours are incredible, the duo-chrome is just gorgeous and it lasts a hell of a long time. This product makes me excited about makeup!” says judge Dominic Skinner. Silver: Glossier Cloud Paint , £15

Bronze: Illamasqua Colouring Eye Pencil , £16 CLASSIC HERO All classic products as popular now as when they were first launched, including all hair, skin and body care, personal care, supplements, cosmetics and fragrances.

Gold: Dermalogica, Daily Microfoliant, £51 "This is something I’ve turned to many times over the years. I think it’s got a wonderful range of ingredients. A gentle exfoliant that really protects your skin at the same time. It really leaves you glowing!” says judge Nicola Bonn. Silver: Skinceuticals, CE Ferulic serum , £140

Bronze: Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream , £22.88 BEST TARGETED SKINCARE Products for the face that target and help heal skin conditions from blemishes to pigmentation, acne, scarring, eczema, dryness, rosacea or sensitivity as well as post-treatment recovery.

Gold: Esho Coat, Lip Treatment, £21.99 “This is a great lip and multipurpose product. It leaves you feeling really moisturised and not sticky,” says judge Alicia Lartey. Silver: Dr Sam's Flawless Neutralising Gel, Spot Treatment , £28

Bronze: Murad Skincare Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum , £75 BEST MIST, TONER, ESSENCE OR SETTING SPRAY A growing skincare category that helps us in so many new and exciting ways, from pollution protection to microbiome support, hydration and makeup setting.

Gold: Emma Hardie, Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist, £42 "This product is fantastic to lock moisture into your complexion. It has an ultra-fine lightweight mist that offers a hydrating boost whilst protecting your skin from external aggressors that can age your skin,” says judge Adeola Gboyega. Silver: Hada Labo Tokyo, Hada Labo Lotion Anti-Aging Super Hydrator , £17.45

Bronze: By Sarah London, Reviver Hydrating Mist , £30 BODY HERO Open to all body care products from lotions and oils, to hair removal creams, V-care, firming creams, body scrubs and self-tan.

Gold: Ameliorate, Transforming Body Lotion, £18 “This is one of my all-time favourite products. It’s easy to use, very affordable and an absolute hero in my eyes,” says judge Dr Sophie Shotter. Silver: Isle of Paradise, Self-Tanning Butter , £16.95

Bronze: The Organic Pharmacy, Advanced Retinoid-Like Body Oil , £44 BEST TARGETED HAIR TREATMENT Whether it’s split ends, breakage, hair fall, colour fade, hard water, root regrowth or heat damage - these at-home treatments and masks bring your locks back to life.

Gold: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density, £15.85 "This is the best product for hair that doesn’t feel thick or dense enough, great for people who struggle with stress hair loss over the last few years. Very affordable too!’ says judge George Northwood. Silver: Redken Acidic Perfecting Concentrate Leave-In Treatment , £21.50

Bronze: Rahua Hydration Hair Mask , £41 BEST SHAMPOO OR CONDITIONER For clean and healthy hair that looks and feels great, whether curly, fine or flowing, these hair wash products are just your type.

Gold: Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo, £5.50 “I absolutely love this because it has rice protein in it which is really good for the quality of your hair, encouraging a healthy and nourished feel. The packaging is also so aesthetically pleasing,” says judge Anchal. Silver: Umberto Giannini Banana Butter Nourishing Superfood Shampoo , £8.25

Bronze: Hask Curl Care Detangling Conditioner , £7 HAIR STYLING HERO All styling products and tools, including heat protectors, dry shampoo, hairbrushes, hairspray, leave-in conditioner, heat tools, bands and hair towels.

Gold: Amika Hair Blow Drying Brush, £70 "This is brilliant and so easy to use. It gives that bouncy just blow-dried sheeny finish. You can use even if you have no idea how to style hair,” says judge Madeleine Spencer. Silver: Rossano Ferretti Parma Vivace Leave In Conditioner , £29

Bronze: Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo , £9.50 SCALP CARE HERO This new category for 2021 showcases scalp scrubs, exfoliators, specialist shampoos, serums and even scalp brushes.

Gold: The Inkey List Glycolic Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, £12.99 “I really love this, it’s a great price point for a clinically effective product with a lovely scrub feel. Great for keeping your scalp healthy, exfoliated and fresh," says judge Sophie Shotter. Silver: Hair Gain, Nourishing Miracle Treatment, Hair and Scalp Mask , £14.50

Bronze: Bouclème Root Refresh , £22 BEST FACIAL OIL OR SERUM Facial oils, serums and ampoules that give our skin that extra bit of love.

Gold: Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum, £74 “This reduces the look of blemishes and visibly smoothes fine lines for a clear, even complexion. It did wonders for my skin and I absolutely love using it!” says judge Adeola Gboyega. Silver: The Light Salon Hydrating Peptide Serum , £40

Bronze: Rose Inc Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum , £53 BEST FOR WELLNESS FROM WITHIN Products and supplements that restore and maintain optimum health and wellbeing from the inside, from nutrition supplements to wellness drinks, drops and powders.

Gold: Apothem Defence CBD Oil Drops, £75 “There are so many supplements on the market it's hard to tell what is good but I love using these drops. They have lots of adaptogens in them as well as a really good dose of broad spectrum of CBD," says judge Dr Sophie Shotter. Silver: Zenii Skin Fusion , £65

Bronze: Marie Reynolds, London, 3-Set Supplements , £28 SELF-CARE SUPERHERO Products that take away stress, help you sleep or lift our mood. From calming candles and aromatherapy diffusers to eye masks, pillow sprays, magnesium sprays, wake-up-happy alarm clocks, acupressure mats and even sex toys anything that makes you go aaaaaaah.

Gold: Mela, Weighted Blanket, £120 “This is my favourite product by far. The little glass beads make it heavy and luxurious and comfortable. I just love it!” says judge Dr Galyna Selezneva. Silver: Unique CBD Day and Night Drops , £170

Bronze: The Hayo'u Method, Body Restorer, £38 CLEANSE AND GLOW HERO Open to skincare products that cleanse or exfoliate from balms to cleansing bars, scrubs, acids and peels

Gold: Skingredients, Refillable PreProbiotic Cleanse, £26 "My favourite, as it has been for a while, is this cleanser. It combines everything you want in a cleanser which is better for skin and it's also a lovely soft, balm that can be used to massage or as a quick cleanse. It's got probiotics and PHAs which are winning ingredients in every single skincare product as far as I'm concerned because they're mild and effective. This cleansers everything off and it's a joy to use, and it's been repacked to be refillable which is such a big move for such a small brand. It's a lovely product and a worthy winner," says judge Ingeborg Van Lotringen. Silver: Keys Soulcare, Golden Cleanser, £20

Bronze: Katherine Daniels, Essential Miracle Cleansing Jelly, £29 BATH & SHOWER HERO Shower gels, scrubs, sponges bubble baths, in-shower moisturisers, bath oils and salts - what bathrooms were made for.

Gold: Messiah and Eve Body Cleanser 02, £21 "I find this really innovative, it makes me feel alive in the morning. It's got some exfoliants and is well formulated. It lathers and makes sure you're not missing out on that really great shower experience," says judge Alicia Lartey. Silver: Neom Organics Super Shower Power Body Cleanser , £26

Bronze: Neal's Yard Remedies Beauty Sleep Shower Oil , £19.50 BEST FOR HANDS, FEET AND NAILS All you need for an at-home mani-pedi or for care on the go, from hand sanitisers to hand creams, foot peels to heel balms, cuticle oils, false nails and of course polish

Gold: Gloved, Moisture-Replenish, Natural and Refillable Hand Sanitiser 375ml, £26 "The winner had to tick a lot of boxes and this really really does. It's luxurious but affordable. The ingredients are really high quality, the scent is sensational and I really love their sustainability credentials too. Such a chic bottle - well done for making hand sanitisers sexy," says judge Nicola Bonn. Silver: Kloris, The Lotion for Hands and Body , £26

Bronze: Grown Alchemist, Anti Bacterial Hand Cream , £18 AGE WELL HERO Skincare products formulated to tackle signs of ageing or support mature skin - serums, intensive treatments, boosters, creams, masks, moisturisers and eye creams

Gold: Skin W1, Collagen Stimulating Serum, £95 "This was such a wonderful surprise. I enjoyed it from the moment I put it on my skin. It's packed with antioxidants and innovated, efficacious ingredients such as copper glycinate." says judge Olvia Falcon. Silver: Medik8, Crystal Retinal , £39

Bronze: Gazelli Skincare, Saviour Mask , £45 BEST MASK FOR FACE OR EYES Whether it comes in a sheet or a jar, whether it soothes or solve, a mask has fast become a beauty ritual we can’t be without. This category showcases all masks for the face, eyes, neck and chest.

Gold: Sensory Divine Glow Self-Heating Face Mask, £15 for 3 "This is a little slice of heaven in a box. The experience is so unbelievable and Sensory Retreats bring something new and exciting to the market that I haven't seen before,"

says judge Jake Jamie. Silver: Tolpa Sebio Gommage Exfoliating Mask with Silver , £9.99

Bronze: Dr David Jack, Blue Face Paint Peel, Treatment Mask for Dry Skin , £139 ECO HERO Products striving to be kinder to the planet whether through sustainable packaging, ingredients, conscious ethos, campaigning or production.

Gold: Ambustum Honey & Tobacco Candle, £24 "This ticks all the boxes. It's made from renewable and biodegradable oils. It's free from phthalates, paragons and they use toxin-free fragrance oil. They swapped from a heavy to ship glass jar that's heavy to ship and not as recyclable as we'd think to an infinitely recyclable tin made in London using solar power. The candles are poured by hand in small batches by hand in their London studio. Did I mention it smells delicious and super intense?" says judge Jasmine Hemsley. Silver: Hairstory New Wash , £44

Bronze: Skin Sapiens Soap Free Cleansing Bar , £11.99 BEST NEW OR BREAKTHROUGH BRAND OR RANGE Any new brand or product range (launched in the UK after September 30, 2020) that really made us take notice.

Gold: Aroma Active Laboratories, £8-£15 "I love this brand so much. It's so thoughtful, the price point is amazing and the quality is delicious. I want to put these salts in my bath every night and the whole range is so thoughtfully done, for whatever mood you're in," says judge Ateh Jewel. Silver: Prai Beauty X M&S, MenoGlow, skincare, £14-£30

Bronze: Adaptology Skincare £28-£48 THE INNOVATOR AWARD All products that bring something entirely different to the market making a real difference to the way we consume beauty and wellness, showing true innovation.

Gold: Oral-B iO Series 9, £500 "This is brilliant. It tells you if you're brushing too hard or not hard enough or the right amount. It also tells you if you're brushing for long enough and every time I brush my teeth with this they feel as clean as when I've been to the hygienist. My teeth have never felt cleaner," says judge Madeline Spencer. Silver: MySmile By Dr Uchenna Whitening Toothpaste , £17.99

Bronze: Truthbrush Fresh Fluoride Toothpaste Tablets , £4.50 MUM & BABY HERO Open to all products for mums-to-be, new mums and little ones. From stretch mark creams and belly oils to gentle shampoos, nipple creams to nappy creams, baby sun cream, sleep-well sprays and balms.

Gold: Pura 100% Plastic-free Baby Wipes (700 wipes), £18.24 "It's a simple product done really well. They're just water and a little bit of aloe vera, no additives, no smell, no perfume. Most importantly they're friendly to our planet. Very sustainable, 100 per cent plastic-free, 100 per cent biodegradable and compostable, so my guilty feeling goes way down," says judge Dr Galyna Selezneva. Silver: Dermatology M, Ultra Rich Vitamin E 10% Intensive Face & Body Cream , £42

Bronze: Bramley Little B, Magic Balm , £20 BEST LASH OR BROW ENHANCER Open to all lash and brow products designed to colour, care, amplify and shape. From mascaras to brow pencils, growth serums and DIY lashes, we celebrate them here.

Gold: Blink Brow Bar London, Clear Brow Gloss, £21 "I absolutely adore this. It maintains your brows to whatever shape you want it, whether you want a fluffy brow or a sleek brow this bad boy will hold it in place all day. It's an absolute must in every single makeup artist's kit and also in your makeup bag," says judge Bryony Blake. Silver: Lottie London Super Fake Mascara , £6.95

Bronze: Lashify Control Kit, £115 BEST AT-HOME BEAUTY TOOL Open to all beauty tools from gua sha to at-home IPL via cleansing cloths and hair towels Tech or non-tech, we rely on them all for the salon results at home.