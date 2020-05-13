The Get The Gloss reader top 15: all the beauty and fashion you’ve been buying

It’s a weird old time; half of me thinks what’s the point of buying new things when I can’t go anywhere while the other half can’t help constantly adding things to my virtual basket - yes, I did need both pairs of New Look sandals, thank you very much. It seems like you’re on the same wavelength if the beauty and fashion buys you’ve been purchasing are anything to go by - we see you, summer dresses. Here’s what you’ve been buying this month (fantastic taste, I must say). Glossier Hand Cream, £16



One blessing of lockdown so far is that the sun has almost permanently had his hat on, which is probably why you all purchased this summery open-back blouse when we shared it last month. Paired with blue jeans and all our summer dreams have come true. The white version is selling out fast but the beautiful floral print version still has plenty of stock. Buy it now DLux 3000 Spray (15-ml), £7.95



We reported that vitamin D is recommended to reduce the risk of coronavirus - this particular supplement is a convenient way to take your daily hit of vitamin D3. It's suitable for during pregnancy and breastfeeding and for those on a vegetarian and diabetic diet. Buy it now Uma Cleansing Powder, £62



We originally hailed cleansing powders as being good for travel (lol) but despite being unable to go anywhere you’re still loving this high-end cleansing powder. Being waterless makes it more eco -friendly. With its anti-bacterial properties and pore-cleaning powers that give great afterglow, we can’t blame you. Buy it now Urban Decay Wired Vice Lip Chemistry Glassy Tint , £19

Urban Decay released these punchy lip shades in February and we LOVE the fact that you’re still buying bold lip colours while at home. You might not be able to wear them out and about but at least no one will miss you on Zoom with this lacquered onto your lips. Buy it now Giorgio Armani Prima Colour Control Glow Moisturiser SPF 35, £34.20



Mary Greenwell recommended this foundation in her edit of all the best luxury foundations and when Mary says she uses something you just know it’s going to be good. She loves this tinted moisturiser lightweight foundation for a very light, luminous coverage. The SPF 35 is key too especially since we learned that 50 percent of UVA rays can penetrate glass, so wearing sun cream indoors is a sensible step. Buy it now Zinc Caps, £8 for 90-Capsules



Zinc is another supplement that is a key immunity during the pandemic as it helps fight viruses and shortens the life of a cold. When GP Dr Clare Bailey's family (she is married to Fast 800 diet creator Dr Michael Mosley ) caught coronavirus, zinc is what they took Buy it now Gymshark High Waisted Leggings, from £40



With all the online gym classes going on at the moment it makes sense that one of the most purchased items is these flattering Gymshark leggings. We wrote about them in our edit of the best high-waisted leggings and they remain one of the most popular items; flattering on the booty, high waisted for comfort and one of the most long-lasting pairs of leggings I’ve ever worn, It’s tempting to snap up another pair… Buy now Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Mini Smock Dress in Yellow Check, £28



Nothing says summer quite like a gingham dress and this pretty open back smock is perfect for sitting outside of a summer evening. Buy it now Anthropologie Large Grecian Bust Pot, £36

Feminine silhouette home accessories are everywhere on Instagram at the moment and we were particularly taken with this bust planter. Even if you can't get a haircut at the moment you can trim this goddess's crowing glory. Right now it's all about the wins... Buy it now H&M lemon print puff sleeve dress, £17.99

It seems you’re as obsessed with lemon print clothes as we are. This dress is easy to slip on and make such a nice change from jogging bottoms (our standard uniform atm). Buy it now Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask, £8.50

Searches for hair masks have shot up since lockdown began (something about not going to the hairdresser, maybe?) and this is the one you bought most from our edit of the best. The natural blend restores hydration to dry, brittle hair with 98 per cent natural, nourishing ingredients, such as avocado oil, sweet almond oil, lemon oil and biotin. It's also free from parabens, sulfates and silicones. Buy it now Clinisept+, £9.49

In under 15 seconds, this spray kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria, fungi and spores as well as enveloped viruses, of which coronavirus is one. No wonder the NHS want it in hospitals and facialists swear by it. Our columnist Nicola Bonn is a convert too for its ability to heal skin, zap, spots and even clear athlete's foot. It's one multi-tasker we all need right now. Buy it now Boots Glow Moisturising Cream, £4

