The Get The Gloss readers' top 15: the heat-wave ready fashion and beauty you’ve been buying

21 June 2020
White dresses, cult cleanser and warm weather wear were all on your shopping list this week

It seems like summer's been on your mind this month, as the most purchased items include SPF, swimwear and a fair few white summer dresses - we can't blame you, they're really quite lovely!

Skincare wise you've been adding results-focused buys to your basket (think skincare for microneedling and a brightening acid), while your makeup choices have been all about the base, picking up primers to ensure makeup stays in place in the warmer weather.

Read on for what GTG readers have been loving this month; excellent taste, we must say.

H&M Broderie Anglaise dress, £59.99

Nothing says 'summer' quite like a floaty Broderie Anglaise dress. The weather might not have been quite right for debuting this baby for the last week or so, a heatwave is in store for later this week and you'll be thanking yourself for snapping this up. It comes in a pretty apricot colour too, if you fancy injecting some colour into your summer wardrobe.

The Inkey List Tranexamic Acid, £14.99

The Inkey List debuted a very exciting eight-piece hair range  this month, but it was their brightening tranexamic acid overnight product that you couldn't resist adding to your bags. Not sure if you need tranexamic acid in your routine? (The answer is yes) Read our explainer for the 411 on what it does .

Lamberts Zinc Plus Lozenges, £8.50

Way back in March we wrote about how important zinc is to fight viruses  and it seems like you listened as it's still one of the best-sellers on Victoria Health this month.

Mango buttoned dress, £49.99

It seems like you love white dresses just as much as we do; this easy breezy maxi came out as one of your most bought items this month.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £44



We sang the praises of this cult cleanser in our edit of the best cleansing balms  and you obviously like it too as it sat firmly among our best sellers this month. It's testament to how well-loved this iconic balm is when new cleansers are released week in week out but this stays as one of the most popular of all-time. It cleans makeup off effortlessly and leaves the skin feeling nourished without any oily feeling residue.

H&M red wrap skirt , £12.99

This statement-making red skirt is an undeniable bargain; the wrap detailing makes it really flattering and it comes in four colours - if we ever get to go back to the office we know this would be a staple for our work-wear wardrobe.

Beauty Bio Skin Prep Pads, £39 for 30

If you're microneedling , you need these pads in your kit. They're specifically for use before microneedling and are alcohol-free with a sterilising peptide complex called 'steriglo' and numerous gentle healing ingredients. They are a favourite of Get The Gloss' Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall who microneedles every day.

BetterYou DLux 3000 Vitamin D Oral Spray, £7.95 for 15ml (100 day supply)

Another supplement key in the fight against Covid is vitamin D . This peppermint flavoured spray makes it easy to take your daily dose and it's suitable for vegetarians.

H&M cut-out swimsuit, £24.99

That heatwave must really be on your minds, as this sweet floral swimsuit with a saucy cut out was a best-seller. It also comes in powder blue and white lace if you're feeling brave. We might not be going to the beach but at least we'll look chic in the garden...

Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water Enhanced Tan SPF 30, £19

We're pleased to see that SPF is still at the forefront of your mind this summer. This bi-phase spray-on made its way into our edit of t he best tan enhancers  thanks to beta carotene in the formula which deepens your tan. Our digital writer Melanie has been wearing this since May and has the tan to show for it.

H&M straw bucket bag, £19.99

Buying a bag despite having absolutely nowhere to go? We knew our readers were people after our own hearts. This casual straw bag is perfect for summer days, even if the only place you're going is for a walk.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, £8.50 for 30ml

We featured this in our round-up best hair masks  as the best mask for fine hair; we love it for the nourishing ingredients such as avocado oil, sweet almond oil, lemon oil and biotin and we hope you liked it as much when it arrived in the post!

Asos Design white swing dress, £25

Another white dress - which we must say would go beautifully with that straw bag. This one will be particularly great when the weather heats up as it's airy and flowing to stop you overheating in the summer sun.

E.L.F Putty Eye Primer, £5

We reviewed this last week in our edit of the best new launches  - hopefully everyone who bought it on our recommendation were as impressed by it as us! We've just bought the Urban Decay Ultraviolet  palette and will definitely be putting this primer through its paces with all the purple looks we're going to create this week.

ASOS Design midi skirt, £17.60

Paired with a cosy cardi this midi-skirt is perfect for wearing of a summer evening.

