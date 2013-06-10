The Gloss guide to festival beauty essentials

Whether you’re rolling with the Stones at Glasto, kicking it with The Killers at Isle of Wight or jamming with the Jigga Man and JT at Wireless this summer, we’ve scoured the beauty globe to create your comprehensive guide of the best mosh-pit-proof beauty essentials to have you looking festival fab come rain, mud or shine. From subtle sparkles to show-stealing splashes of colour, whatever your beauty preference we’ve got it covered with some of the most vibrant, long-lasting and multi-tasking finds around. The ultimate guide for any festival fashionista, these products will make sure that you look your best when sleep, showers and sun (knowing the unpredictable British weather!) have been replaced with wellies, wet wipes and waterproofs… Bold-faced beautifiers Stila Countless Colour Pigment in Light Show £14, stila.co.uk Make-up gets a Woodstock-worthy makeover with this psychedelic tie-dye shade. Just swirl and swipe for a highly pigmented array of eye-popping looks.

Benefit’s New Stay Flawless 15-Hour Primer £24.50, available online from the 13th of June, www.benefitcosmetics.co.uk Give your base some serious staying power from dusk till dawn with this new, easy to carry stick primer.

Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Volume Length Curl Separation Mascara in Blue Note £24, www.selfridges.com Dip-dye lashes with two coats of this beautiful deep blue for a sophisticated splash of seafront colour.

BECCA Beach Tint in Dragonfruit £20, uk.spacenk.com A budge-proof, silky textured stain that can be used on lips and cheeks for a sheer, water-resistant wash of natural rosiness. Use sparingly though, as a little goes a long way.

Topshop Glitter Eyes in Sprinkles £7, www.topshop.com Glitter-up on-the-go with this handy compact complete with priming cream and mirror.

Wild About Beauty Mattifying Balm £21, wildaboutbeauty.com Fight post-show ‘glow’ with this velvety, colourless salve to go from moist to matte in a jiffy.

By Terry Lash-Coat Mascara £28, uk.spacenk.com Rain-proof your favourite mascara with this genius overcoat to gloss, shape and thicken. Who said top coats were just for nails?

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser, SPF 30/PA+++ £28, www.narscosmetics.co.uk Lightweight and no-nonsense, this wonder-cream provides the perfect balance of coverage and radiance to act as the perfect party prep pick-me-up.

AVON SuperShock Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Aqua Pop £6, avonshop.co.uk Give eyes a striking yet subtle pop of colour with this soft, blendable and super rich pencil in a gorgeous lagoon blue hue.

Urban Decay De-Slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray £19.50, www.debenhams.com A few spritzes of this weightless, oil-banishing mist will sweat-proof your make-up so it lasts right from pre-show to after-show.

Stila After Glow Lip Colour in Electric Pink £12, stila.co.uk When daylight’s fading, make sure your lips still stand out from the crowd with these seriously moisturising lip colours which glow in the dark under ultraviolet light.

NCLA Nail Wraps in Secession Reloaded £12.50, www.cultbeauty.co.uk For an instant high-fashion manicure that’ll last the weekend too, look no further than these easy-to apply acid-print wraps.

Morning after clean-up Skyn ICELAND Glacial Cleansing Cloths £13, www.marksandspencer.com Wipe away the evidence of a heavy day out in the fields with these self-foaming wipes containing a refreshing, soothing and non-drying combination of cucumber, white willow bark and pure Icelandic glacial waters.

Pommade Divine £11.95, www.cultbeauty.co.uk This multi-purpose SOS ointment will be able to solve any manner of nasties, ranging from bites to rashes and chapped lips.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Extreme Face Fluid SPF 50 £16.50, www.boots.com If the sun does make an appearance, don’t get caught out and make sure to cover up with this high factor, silky textured sunscreen.

Cowshed Gorgeous Cow Blissful Perfume Oil Roll On £18, www.cowshedonline.com Ditch the clunky bottles and opt for a sleek roll-on instead for the perfect dose of pint-sized fragrance. Containing mood-enhancing essential oils, it’ll provide a much-needed moment of calm in the most chaotic of crowds.

Hair headliners Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray £38, uk.spacenk.com Exude effortless Cali-girl style with a few spritzes of this super-spray for enviably beachy waves in an instant.

John Frieda Luxurious Volume Dry Shampoo £5.89, www.boots.com Inject some bounce and body into flat, greasy locks with this volumising hair refresher.

Anastasia Beverly Hills HyperColor Hair Powder £10, www.cultbeauty.co.uk For a touch of hair colour experimentation without the commitment, just sweep on one of these versatile hair colours for a fast-track dip-dye or a hint of hair art that’ll show up regardless of whether you’re a blonde, brunette or redhead.

Tangle Teezer Compact Styler in Feline Groovy £12.25, www.tangleteezer.com Tame your mane and say no to knots this festival season with this portable, travel-friendly detangler. It also has a handy cover to make sure that the bristles don’t get bashed around at the bottom of your backpack.

My Kitsch Roxy Skull Hair Ties £12, www.asos.com Moustaches, skulls and rustic prints adorn these fun and quirky hairbands. Pop onto braids as the perfect finishing touch to your field frolicking outfit of choice.