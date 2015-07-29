The Gloss Report: 5 hair primers reviewed

5 / 6

KMS California Style Boost Primer

Price: £15.50

Feedback: “It seems we’re primed for almost everything these days- flawless foundation, long lasting eyeshadow, lifeproof lipstick and melt-resistant mascara. That old ‘be prepared’ motto has very much extended into our daily beauty routine, with mixed results. Some primers work invisible wonders and anchor everything in place all day, thus allowing you to get on with your day, while other less impressive performers seem to simply involve more time, more faff and less money overall. I was curious as to what camp a hair primer might fall into...

Smoothed through wet hair prior to other styling products, this crackly mousse is designed to protect hair from heat damage and apparently makes your style last up to three times as long as it normally would. It felt cool to apply which is a nice bonus for the scalp come summertime (WHAT SUMMERTIME?!) and distributed through the hair evenly, although watch out when spraying the product into your hand as mine burned a bit- definitely do so from a bit of a distance! Perhaps due to the fact that Style Boost is a mousse I did notice a bit more volume and movement than usual, and less frizz, although I wouldn’t say that my style held longer per se- it just looked better to start with, which is an achievement in itself. It without a doubt needs to used alongside a serum, hair oil or glossing spray, otherwise hair could look quite dry and crispy, but blended with other hair products, it gives hair oomph and guts. For a hefty £15.50 however, it’s definitely not an essential, and I can’t help thinking that a modern-age mousse would do the same thing, albeit perhaps without the heat protection.”

Reviewer: AH

Score: 6/10