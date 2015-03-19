The Gloss Report: 6 shampoos and conditioners for coloured hair reviewed

7 / 7

Tigi Bedhead Colour Godess Oil Infused Shampoo, Conditioner & Mask

Price: £15.95, £12.15, £13.15

Buy online: Shampoo , Conditioner & Mask

Feedback:“My naturally curly, frizzy hair is not only bleached within an inch of its life, but often subjected to random whims of entirely unnatural colour and, currently, I am sporting a pastel pink tint. The three step Tigi products seemed a perfect match for me, promising to keep my colour looking snazzy and vibrant, whilst simultaneously nourishing it with vitamin E, almond oil, coconut oil, and keratin.

The shampoo foamed nicely, and the mask and conditioner both made my hair ridiculously soft and manageable to comb through whilst wet. Once dry, my hair felt silky but light, unlike most masks which tend to make my hair feel lank. Most exciting of all, the conditioner claims to contain ‘water-repelling agents’. Water being the sworn enemy of frizz, I’m hoping it will help keep my hair tamed whatever the weather. Much of the pink tint survived the wash as well, which is a result. There is, however, one huge downside with this range: the smell. The entire range stinks to high heaven with a sickly sweet, completely artifical caramel scent. Using the thick, creamy mask felt like I was spooning a pudding into my hair, an experience as disconcerting as it is unappetising. Whilst I’ll probably keep using it for the results, the experience is not a pleasant one.”

Reviewer: IB

Score: 5/10