The Gloss Report: Blogger beauty ranges

Fleur de Force

Price: From £6.99 to £8.99

Feedback: "Full disclosure: I am a huge Fleur de Force fangirl. I’ve been watching beauty vloggers since my teens, and Fleur was always my go-to girl for makeup tips and tutorials. In that strange intimacy of the internet, I felt she was the older sister I never had. Finally getting the chance to rifle through her makeup bag was a dream come true, but I was also worried - would this be a case of never meet your idols?

"I’m happy to report the capsule collection is absolutely spot on. Inspired by the cosmos (Fleur loves stars; she even has a tattoo of three little ones on her foot #FanFacts), the range is small but perfectly formed. I haven’t stopped reaching for the eyeshadow quad in ‘Lunar Rose’ since I got my hands on it. The colours are super blendable, perfect for creating a soft, smokey eye in rose gold and mauve tones. The lipglosses are a fantastic dupe for high end liquid lipsticks and smell delicious. My favourite shades of the six are ‘Starry Starry Night,’ a beautiful berry shade, and ‘Written in the Stars’ the perfect just-there pink. The makeup bag in Fleur’s signature watercolour is spangled with rose gold stars and detailing, making it blogger catnip and an ideal Christmas gift for any beauty obsessed 20-something in your life. Now all I need is a herd of adorable pets and a book deal."

Reviewer: IB

Score: 10/10