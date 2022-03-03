The Gloss Report: Dry Conditioners

7 / 7
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair Colour Lustre Dry Conditioner, £22
The promise: 2-in-1 that gently cleanses by absorbing oils and impurities at the roots while moisturising dry lengths and ends.
We give it: 4/10
Review: “I'm going to put it out there right away and probably be the only one who will ever say this but... I am not a fan of dry shampoo. So the thought of a dry conditioner is just lost on me. I have very fine hair and dry shampoo just seems to have the opposite effect for me by making it limp and controversially, a little greasy! I went into this gloss report with a clean slate though, no pre-judgement!
Firstly, this is called a dry cleanser, still weird but we'll give it a go. Designed for those with straight or wavy hair (tick) and those with colour treated hair (tick), it is a 2-in-1 dry shampoo and dry conditioner that gently cleanses by absorbing the oils and impurities at the roots, whilst moisturising the ends. The moisturising aspect works great, the end strands of my hair felt softer and clean. For the roots, I think if you had thicker hair this would be great, but my fine hair just didn't take to it. It became super flat and just looked as though I hadn't bothered washing it (well I hadn't, but this was supposed to counteract that look!) It didn't leave any white spray marks so that's a win, right!?”
Reviewer: SM