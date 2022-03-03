The Gloss Report: Dry Conditioners

2 / 7

Oribe Soft Dry Conditioner Spray, £34

The promise: A weightless silkening spray that leaves hair cashmere-soft, with incredible smoothness and natural shine.

We give it: 6.5/10

Review: “I’m blessed with pretty soft hair at the best of times so I wasn’t too sure how this product would fare for me. I’ve got those locks that struggle to keep any sort of curl, or texture in as any wave just always drops. I always thought I wanted my hair to be less soft, but whenever I would veer away from it I’d always come running back. Dry shampoo has always been a hair saviour, but I’ve often wondered what I am supposed to do with the ends when they need a little refresher. I’m a big Oribe fan, from the quality of their products to the luxurious packaging, they always win in my eyes but where this product is concerned I am left feeling that I want that bit more. A quick spritz when my hair needed revitalizing left my it honestly, a little less soft than it was before - but I think this may just be down to my super soft locks anyway. The one thing I did notice though was the shine - not that greasy look, but that freshly-washed shine I am forever hooked on.

"I loved the shine this spray gave my hair but I felt it was lacking in the ‘silky and cashmere-soft department’ - though that being said, if your hair isn’t as soft as mine it could work like a dream.”

Reviewer: LP