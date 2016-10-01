The Gloss Report: Hair brushes

7 / 9

SHU UEMURA ART OF HAIR Paddle Brush, £39.50

The promise: Designed to give hair advanced shine root to tip.

We give it: 8/10

Review: "I am happy to spend money on my hair, but for some reason or another, I don’t like spending it on hair brushes. It’s strange, as very often I want my hair to look good and a hair brush is something I use every single day, but I can’t get past the financial implication.

"It’s a happy thing then that I have had the opportunity to try the SHU UEMURA ART OF HAIR Paddle Brush. On first contact with my hair, I immediately noticed how soft the bristles (a combination of nylon and boar) and cushion bed were - so soft that I immediately wanted to line a hundred brushes up together and lie on them. It felt like I was brushing through threads of golden silk and despite its large size, the brush is surprisingly light and sturdy - hand-crafted from a lacquered Japanese kotibe wood.

"After each use, my hair was indeed sleeker and softer than before brushing and sometimes I could be caught brushing unnessarily because the sensation using it was so nice. There is a risk that this brush can cause a few flyaway hairs on clean hair, but nothing a bit of finishing spray can’t handle. I really like this brush - even just to cuddle up to at night!"

Reviewer: GP