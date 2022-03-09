The Gloss Report: Hair Tools

5 / 13
Cloud Nine The O Pod, £109
The promise: "A multi award-winning, styling innovation sensation with unique induction technology, that creates fabulous volume in minutes, changing the perception of rollers forever."
We give it: 9/10
Review: “Despite this product's claims of being ‘multi award-winning’, I had reservations about using Cloud Nine’s The O Pod (price1.0.9. - see what they did there?). It’s quite chunky and comes in it’s own chic carry case. With so many pieces of apparatus, it looked time consuming.
“I could not have been more wrong - well except for the size - but despite the fact you will need to clear out the bottom of the wardrobe to store it, this awesome hair curling gadget will never leave my boudoir.
“In the past I have used all sorts of curling and volumising devices, from multi-use hair straighteners and electric hair curlers to a variety of different blow drying techniques, all with varying results, but Cloud Nine’s The O Pod is on another level, giving me the type of curls and volume I never ever thought I could achieve - and it’s so quick.
“Once it’s plugged in, you simply pop each hair curler (there are three sizes) into the pod one at a time and wait for the black spot in the centre to go orange - this takes seconds, and then you roll straight into a thick strand of hair and fasten with one of its big grips. I started at the top of the head with the smallest curlers and then worked downwards applying the larger curlers towards the bottom of my head. I then left them in while I applied my makeup and then in about 90 seconds pulled them out to reveal gorgeous big curl volume. The only downside is the curlers can get quite hot in the hand if you are not quick enough, but it is a small price to pay for its BIG results.”
Reviewer: GP