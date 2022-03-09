The Gloss Report: Hair Tools

8 / 13

L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod 2.0, £185

Buy online

The promise: "Uses steampod technology to create soft, controlled hair with a salon professional finish."

We give it: 5/10

Review: “I have had a fair bit of experience of hair straightens in the past, from budget to blowout, and I am confident I know what a good pair of hair straighteners should have to offer: the first being good results, the second possibly being price, but the third is ease of use, and despite trying to remain open-minded about it, the Steampod is not easy to use.

“I appreciate the idea of using steam to style your hair - it’s what happens when you have a blow dry or iron an item of clothing - but while a good hair dryer or pair of ceramic plates can achieve pretty darn good results on their own, I am not sure there is the need to add in the fuss of steam to a pair of hair straighteners. It doesn’t feel particularly safe (the steam comes from a unfastened pod of water that is filled up and secured using suckers to stop it from falling or tipping over) and there are too many wires - one joining the plug to the steam pod and another (three times thicker) awkwardly joining the pod to the straightening tool. You also have to wait some time for the pod of water to heat up and for someone who is constantly battling time in the morning, this is not a calming experience. Finally, there is a comb attached in the tool with the idea that this tool glides through the hair smoothely (I am guessing). This however just broke the dry strands of my hair so by the time I had got around my whole head, my carpet was covered in broken knots of hair. The end result: it’s actually not bad and my hair did feel soft and sleek, but the experience of getting there was not one that I recommend. I am afraid it is back to my trusty old hair straighteners with no steam (or watery pods) for me.”

Reviewer: GP