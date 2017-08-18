The Gloss Report: hairsprays, tried and tested

2 / 12

L’Oreal Professionnel Infinium

Price: £4.20 for 300ml

Buy online

The promise: "Give your hair an instant, extra strong hold with brilliant shine."

We give it: 9/10

Review: “When I first embarked on my relationship with hairsprays, I like to think I was fairly low maintenance. I did my best to shut my eyes while keeping to the '35cm away from your head' instructions, and in return just hoped to open my peepers and not be greeted by a halo of pot noodles (pre boiling water) looking back at me.

“This time though, I decided to get firm. So when L'Oreal Professionnel's Infinium landed on my desk with it's somewhat sophisticated black and gold bottle, I decided to put it through its paces. I wasn't disappointed.

“I tried out the 'extra-strong' hold and was instantly pleased at how light it felt, even though I applied it far too close than first intended. Drying almost immediately, it was an additional delight to discover an unusually delicate and neutral scent. I ventured out into a blustery, drizzly evening and on my return (two wind tunnel tube rides later), I was happy to see that my naturally poker straight hair was still looking distinctly tousled. The best bit? When I brushed it through the next morning it was as if the whole thing hadn't happened - no residue left at all. While I didn't notice the additional shine they say it gives you, all in all this was infinitely superior to other varieties out there.”

Reviewer: JRJ