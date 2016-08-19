1 / 17

The Gloss Report: Salt Sprays & Hair Texturising Sprays

With holiday season in full swing, beachy waves are everywhere - on our Instagram feeds, next to us on the beach (and hopefully on our heads too). The Glossy Posse have been hunting for that just-stepped-off-the-beach look without needing to actually go to one. Can this textured volume really be found in a bottle?

Salt sprays and texturizing sprays can help you to recreate that wavy tousle from your beach holiday, but which ones really work without giving you hair that's full of knots and crunch? We tried, tested and gave our honest reviews of the best salt sprays and texture sprays so you don't have to.

All-year-round beachy waves await. Click through the gallery to find out what we really thought...