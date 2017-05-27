The Gloss Report: Scalp Treatments

2 / 7

Aveda Pramasana™ Protective Scalp Concentrate, 75ml, £35

The promise: “Helps balance sebum levels to maintain the purity of the scalp at the root of the hair, while helping protect the scalp from aggressors such as pollution and other free radicals.”

We give it: 8/10

Review: “Have you ever looked at your scalp close-up? On a microscopic zoomed-in level? Let me tell you, even if your scalp is clean as a whistle, it ain’t pretty, but add in dead skin, city grime and the fact that many women are washing their hair less thanks to dry shampoo, and you’ve got a hot mess on your head right there, let me tell you. I discovered this when Director of Nottingham’s Aveda Urban Therapy Jack Cunningham took an incredibly close-up photo of my head with a tiny tiny camera after not having washed it for three days. The shame."

“This was all part of an intro to Aveda’s new Pramasana™ Scalp Care range, which takes in a salon-based Scalp Facial treatment, plus an exfoliating scalp brush, cleanser and concentrate to be used at home. I’m focusing on the Protective Scalp Concentrate here, which looks and feels very much like a skincare serum.”

“The idea is to spread it over your scalp in sections, avoiding touching the pipette on the head to limit the spread of bacteria. If you’re concerned about added grease, you’ll be relieved to know that this is lightweight and pleasantly cooling, and the plant based antioxidants and lactobacillus within the formula are intended to strengthen and protect the skin barrier in the fact of free radicals and external damage. The concentrate won’t do anything for your hair style wise, but a final scalp examination post-treatment did reveal a much smoother, pinker scalp, clear of dead skin and other crud. I noticed less dandruff and itchiness over the next few days, and possibly a little less oil buildup, but as with the skincare, I think that any improvements in scalp health will come in time. If pollution and the like is a worry, however, it’s a nice addition to your routine if you can afford it.”

Reviewer: AH