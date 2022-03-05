The Gloss Report: Sun protection sprays for hair

Phyto Phytoplage Protective Sun Veil

Price: £13 Buy online: www.feelunique.com Feedback: “On first look this product reminds me of a body oil and looks like it would be incredibly soothing - but then you realise it’s for your hair. Panic! As someone whose hair gets greasy at just the thought of not washing it for a day, I was worried I’d end up looking like I’d gone sans shower for a week. However, in the name of beauty research and all things Gloss I gave it a go. Firstly, it smells delicious - I’ll put that down to the sunflower extract - and it’s a lovely lightweight spray. However, the directions state to use on dry or damp hair; ever the optimist, I liberally sprayed it all over my freshly washed dry hair and promptly reached for a comb so I could style it. But my hair felt wet and looked full of product (or aforementioned grease) - so I had to blow-dry and dry shampoo it away in order to face the public. "Next time, I’d definitely use a little less, spray from a little further away (I underestimated the power of the pump) and do it on damp hair so I could then dry off. Once I’d got through my flustered styling process, I was left with a lovely high-gloss shine, super soft hair and that gorgeous scent followed me for the rest of the day. Ideal for when you’re hitting the beach for a bit of glam protection from the sun.” Reviewer: JJ Score: 7/10 Wella Protection Cream for Coarse Hair

Price: £8.90 Buy online: www.feelunique.com Feedback: "I went on holiday recently to Cyprus and had just had my hair coloured so was worried about it going 'Crispy Creme' as my hair colourist Josh Wood puts it. However, thanks to this wonderful potion I think it's still in the same condition it was before take-off. Designed for coarse hair (my hair is naturally very curly and I have a Brazilian blow-dry on it a few times a year), I thought it would weigh my hair down and make it greasy, but bizarrely it soaks in and just made it feel silky. I applied it every day by the pool and it felt a bit like a superior styling product over a greasy balm that would turn my hair into an unwanted oil slick, and when I washed it out at the end of every day my hair felt super soft and manageable (it has a tendency to overreact in the heat and turn into wire wool). I like it so much I'm wondering if I can use it as a daily styling product. I will report back..." Reviewer: ST Score: 8/10 Mark Hill Holiday Hair Summer Loving Protection Serum

Price: £6.49 Buy online: www.boots.com Feedback: “I have to hold my hands up and admit to being very neglectful of my hair in the sun. I have never coloured my hair, so there is no urgent need to shield it. The only really noticeable effect that hot climates have on my hair are the golden streaks that appear to frame my face after the first week or so, and I actually quite like the beachy waves and volume that sea salt gives me. Of course my hair does become dry and more easily tangled, but I tend to bat such concerns to the back of my mind with the silent promise of a hair mask when I get home. "This year though, I am determined to be sensible. A minor addiction to my curling wand this year has made my hair that bit more fragile, and in need of some fortification while on holiday. I put Mark Hill Holiday Hair Sun Protection Serum to the test pre-travel. The bottle is small, ideal for packing, and only a couple of drops of the serum are needed for good coverage, making it excellent value for money (more pennies to spend on bikinis I don’t need!). The scent was fresh and fruity but not too overpowering. I would advise a couple of drops while hair is wet to protect, and another drop or two through hair when it is dry to condition. A great last minute holiday buy.” Reviewer: AV Score: 7/10 Wella SP Sun UV Spray

Price: £15.99 Buy online: www.lookfantastic.com Feedback: "Usually quite vigilant about protecting my skin in the sun, regrettably I’ve been quite neglectful of my hair (probably explaining why it has been looking a lot drier and more frazzled than usual). "This particular spray smelt like summer in a bottle and only a few spritzes were needed to adequately cover my entire head of hair. I would just say though to exercise a bit of caution when using it for the first time, especially if you have fine hair. It comes with a great pump, but I made the mistake of being a little spray-happy to begin with, resulting in my hair looking a little greasy at the roots. Lesson learned though, and next time I’ll make sure to spritz from a greater distance, safe in the knowledge that a little goes a long way. All in all, it gives hair the defence it needs to adequately protect itself against both sun and sea, ensuring that it still looks just as great on the final day of your holiday as it did on day one." Reviewer: AM Score: 8/10 Charles Worthington Sunshine Protector Leave In Spray

Price: £1.99 Buy: Available in store at Boots Feedback: "This handy travel-sized spray has a gorgeous scent of melon, peach and rose so you really feel like you're dressed for summer when you spritz it into your hair. A light spray to protect tresses from too much sun which can cause colour to fade and locks to dry out, this leave-in product adds a little shine without looking sticky or oily. After spraying into damp hair I styled as usual and it felt softer to the touch and had a great gloss to it. I love that it's in a little 50ml bottle as you can pack it in your hand luggage plus throw it in your beach bag to top up through the day - if only for the lovely summer scent." Reviewer: JJ Score: 10/10 Phyto PhytoPlage Protective Sun Oil