The Glossies 2015: The Six Best Oscars Beauty Looks

They've given the performance of their lives, or are supporting those that have, and now it's time to get their fashion and beauty game face on for the most starry starry night of awards season; the Oscars. With the world watching (in high definition), it's very much not the evening to have a hair mare or stab mascara in your eye, and mindful of this most of the 47 female nominees and celebrities will employ the services of some very skilled professionals (Margot Robbie had ten helpers on standby). No matter whether they've enrolled in a full on beauty bootcamp regime or just flown in from a film set, tinseltown hair and makeup artists know exactly what's needed to prepare actresses for their moment in front of the flashbulbs, and with any luck, at the winners podium. Whether they're clutching a gold statuette this morning or not, here are our class of 2015. Best Hair Emma Stone

You’re going to the Oscars, bring out the finger waves. It’s been a classic style since day dot, and Emma’s returned to a rich, glossy auburn from her Birdman blonde. Going back to her red carpet roots, quite literally, suits her down to the ground, and the ‘falling over one eye’ thing is catnip for the camera. It’s not quite up, not quite down, but most definitely spot on. Best Lip Margot Robbie

She won best transformation last year , and with her razor sharp ‘back to blonde’ bob she’s a strong contender for that gong again this time, but her blood orange lip blinded the competition in this category. It was almost neon, and coupled with her beaded vintage Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, created for Wallis Simpson no less, it gave an otherwise simple LBD a lift. A modern mouth if we’ve ever seen one- Hourglass Opaque Rouge Lipstick in Raven , £23, in case you want to blind the competition. Best Eye Lupita Nyong’o

Her custom Calvin Klein dress may have been made with over 6000 pearls, but her makeup was just as luminous, and as usual, Lupita shone in the eye makeup stakes especially. Proving that metallic silver needn’t have a Tin Man effect, her eyes were defined with a flick of Lancôme Artliner 01 , £21, and a generous coating of Lancôme Grandiose Mascara , £24.50, with a fairylike finishing touch of illuminating shadow courtesy of Lancôme Hypnose Drama Eyes Palette in Mon Smokey , £38, in the centre of the socket. She caught the light, and our attention. Best Cheekbones Sienna Miller

Okay, a slightly niche category here, but Charlotte Tilbury’s Filmstar Killer Cheekbones , £82, have rarely looked so good (and this palette can make supermodels out of all of us). It probably helps that Charlotte was wielding the makeup brushes herself, but Sienna’s frankly incredible bone structure, highlighted in the mosy ‘glowy’ of bronzes, is contouring at its finest. Team with a flick of eyeliner, smokey top lid and flattering nude lip, Sienna has something of the Bardot about her. Bravo. Best ‘less is more’ Felicity Jones

With such an opulent Alexander McQueen gown going on, not to mention an actual Oscar nomination to think about, Felicity Jones kept things simple- with skin this clear and radiant it would be silly to throw the kitchen sink at the situation. We imagine that more than a few facials may have been involved, or perhaps just enviably good genes, but a swoosh of rosy blusher, an elegantly defined light grey eye and subtle false lashes were all that was required on the night. Not forgetting the elfin fringe- she epitomises cute yet ‘don’t mess with me’ Brit girl charm. Best Accessory Cate Blanchett

Technically not a beauty look we know, but when a necklace brings out your eyes this much, it can very much be considered as part of your beauty arsenal. Her makeup was warm and peach toned, with a smattering of bronze around the eyes to make them look even more jewel like. The overall effect was slightly sunkissed and stunningly simple; a masterclass in the art of low key yet high impact awards appearances. We’re thinking Cate should start holding seminars on this one, possibly alongside one of her favourite red carpet makeup artists and Glossy regular Mary Greenwell . Did you have a favourite Oscars 2015 beauty look? Tell us on Twitter or Instagram @GetTheGloss