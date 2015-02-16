The glossip from our Blow & Style event with Sassoon

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Creating a salon worthy blow dry at home is one of beauty’s biggest challenges but thanks to our lovely friends at Sassoon Salons, last week twenty Get The Gloss readers got to learn the tricks of the trade from the master himself, Bruce Masefield . As Sassoon’s UK Creative Director, Bruce knows a thing or two about perfecting that ultimate blow dry and to celebrate the launch of Sassoon Salons’ shiny new blow and style menu he demonstrated first hand how to create three of the new looks.

Talking us through how to get a bouncy curly style, an effortlessly dishevelled wave and the notoriously tricky fishtail plait, Bruce revealed to our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor his insider knowledge, product recommendations and favoured tools. The top tips to take away? Always apply product to your hands like hand cream and then apply bit by bit into the hair, make hair mousse your best friend when styling and texture is the key to modern hair.

After the masterclass, Sassoon’s expert team of stylists were on hand to provide consultations and bespoke product recommendations whilst readers were spoiled with edible treats from Aubaine and refueled with juice from Roots & Bulbs . To ensure everyone could get the best possible hair at home (and prevent any Valentine’s hair ‘mares) all readers walked away with a goodie bag stuffed with Sassoon styling products!