The Glossy Posse’s pre-Christmas product picks

You can tell a lot about a person from their product picks. For our art Art Editor Sarah, it’s all about the bathing ritual at this time of year as she’s chosen not one but two luxurious bath products. Our occasional makeup artist Alex has homed in on Morphe’s pro-standard makeup brushes as well as some hair repair for her ice blonde locks. Our makeup columnist Anna clearly has a good party to go to – she’s picked a stunning makeup palette for glamming up. Meanwhile, I’m just trying not to look as wrinkly as I feel at this time of year with the multi-tasking new Look Fabulous Forever face cream for older skins. We always love to hear about your favourite products. Tell us what you’re buying right now in the comments below. Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo & Conditioner, £24 each for 250ml

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “Olaplex is my favourite discovery of 2018. For someone like me who colours their hair platinum blonde on a regular basis, the professional and at-home treatments have become a vital part of my haircare routine. My hair would be a sorry frazzled mess without them. The brand have recently launched a shampoo and conditioner to add to their offering which I am now, of course, addicted to. Olaplex works by seeking out broken bonds in the hair and repairing them, transforming broken, brittle hair into soft and shiny locks. The shampoo and conditioner work to repair the hair whilst imparting deep moisture and are a fantastic follow up for after an Olaplex professional treatment. If you want strong, healthy hair then I urge you to try this - you will not look back.” Buy it now Becca Volcano Goddess Eyeshadow Palette, £26.60

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer "'Tis the season to invest in a ginormous eye palette but this rich, gem-like selection isn't too overwhelming (all too often I get choice paralysis and revert to my usual mauve shadow). Deep hued glitters come off sophisticated rather than school disco, a matte cream, peach and light brown make for brilliant daytime bases and the iridescent Diamond Dust is beautiful when dabbed lightly at the inner corner of the eye or in the centre of the lid. All in all it strikes the perfect balance for work and play, and top it off, it's in the sales. Snap up the goddess before it's gone." Buy it now Byredo Rose Bar Soap, £27

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “I love a soap. No, I mean I bloody love a bar of soap. Call me old fashioned or super boring, but nothing quite beats a fresh bar of the traditional soap in the bathroom for me – and what could be more chic than a limited edition Byredo slab of the smelly stuff.... (nothing is the answer there by the way). Coming in three of their iconic scents: Rose, Suede and Vetyver each soap is beautifully fragranced and works to create a rich and silky lather, leaving a completely clean and refreshed feeling. My favourite is Rose, which is sweet and floral thanks to the notes of pink pepper, rose and magnolia. A rather chic and sophisticated bathroom addition.” Buy it now Look Fabulous Forever Smooth The Day Face Cream, £38

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “I can never have enough makeup brushes; in my eyes less really isn’t more when it comes to tools. US brand Morphe became available in the UK recently which excited me greatly – I have been dying to test out their famous brushes for years after hearing many a makeup guru rave about them. I was not disappointed. This set comes with five eye brushes and three face brushes, all synthetic and all of which blend makeup seamlessly. The embellished handles and glittery makeup bag make the set all the more special and give it a luxe feel. This goes to show that you don’t need to spend a fortune on high-performance makeup brushes.” Buy it now Goop Ginger and Ashwgandha Body Wash, £28