The Great Divide: 5 steps to finding and styling your perfect parting

If you’re looking for super simple way to change up your hair this summer, look no further than where you place your parting.

One of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to revamp your hairstyle (without a pair of scissors or stylist station in sight), the main question is - should you go straight down the line or off to one side?

We asked Sassoon UK Creative Director Bruce Masefield which parting suits which face shape best, his styling must-haves plus some great hairstyle how-tos for making the most of your new parting.

“A parting can completely change the dynamic of your face,” says Bruce. Sounds scary, but not to worry, because with these tips in tow, this festival season will see you divide and conquer in the best possible way.

1. SHOULD YOU GO FOR A CENTRE PARTING?

Who suits a centre parting? 'A straight centre parting down the middle narrows the face and works well on oval or heart-shaped faces in particular,' says Bruce.

The look: 'A centre parting will always look chic and cool and instantly freshens up your look. Embrace the seventies hippy vibe this season and wear soft waves with a less defined, dishevelled parting down the middle.'

Top tip: 'Tie back in an effortlessly elegant low ponytail at the nape of the neck to take you from the office to cocktail hour.'

2. SHOULD YOU GO FOR A SIDE PARTING?

Who suits a side parting? 'A simple side parting will help soften a long face.'

The look: 'A deep side parting has become the new style statement of late; there is something incredibly chic and grown up about it.'

Top tip: 'A side parting can also help create volume where you don’t have any. Try flipping your hair to the opposite side it naturally parts, this will turn the roots inside out and gives you a natural root bounce.'

3. HOW TO STYLE AN UPDO WITH A CENTRE PARTING

'Centre partings have been making a subtle comeback for the past few seasons, hippy to preppy, precise to natural-looking - there's a multitude of ways to wear them for the new season. If the super sleek look is not for you, gently lift the roots with your fingers as you blowdry for a more lived-in finish.'

Get The Look: The super-sleek ponytail

'A ponytail pulled low and neat at the nape of the neck with a centre parting, exudes chic, ladylike elegance,' says Bruce.

STEP 1: 'Think slick, graphic and defined partings. Carefully gather your hair into a sleek, highly-polished ponytail.'

STEP 2: 'Pull a small section of hair out of the ponytail and wrap around the band and secure with a pin for a modern, luxe option.'

STEP 3: 'Use a combination of Sassoon Professional Spray Shine , £15.90 and Motion Hold , £13.35 for definition to create a lustrously shiny look.'