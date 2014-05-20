The Great Divide: 5 steps to finding and styling your perfect parting

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 May 2014
get-the-gloss-anti-ageing-show-3
Catwalking.com

With our experts on hand to help, parting need not be such sweet sorrow...

If you’re looking for super simple way to change up your hair this summer, look no further than where you place your parting.

One of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to revamp your hairstyle (without a pair of scissors or stylist station in sight), the main question is - should you go straight down the line or off to one side?

We asked Sassoon UK Creative Director Bruce Masefield  which parting suits which face shape best, his styling must-haves plus some great hairstyle how-tos for making the most of your new parting.

“A parting can completely change the dynamic of your face,” says Bruce. Sounds scary, but not to worry, because with these tips in tow, this festival season will see you divide and conquer in the best possible way.

1. SHOULD YOU GO FOR A CENTRE PARTING?

Who suits a centre parting? 'A straight centre parting down the middle narrows the face and works well on oval or heart-shaped faces in particular,' says Bruce.

The look: 'A centre parting will always look chic and cool and instantly freshens up your look. Embrace the seventies hippy vibe this season and wear soft waves with a less defined, dishevelled parting down the middle.'

Top tip: 'Tie back in an effortlessly elegant low ponytail at the nape of the neck to take you from the office to cocktail hour.'

2. SHOULD YOU GO FOR A SIDE PARTING?

Who suits a side parting? 'A simple side parting will help soften a long face.'

The look: 'A deep side parting has become the new style statement of late; there is something incredibly chic and grown up about it.'

Top tip: 'A side parting can also help create volume where you don’t have any. Try flipping your hair to the opposite side it naturally parts, this will turn the roots inside out and gives you a natural root bounce.'

MORE GLOSS: 5 ways to give your festival look a dose of Indian beauty

3. HOW TO STYLE AN UPDO WITH A CENTRE PARTING

'Centre partings have been making a subtle comeback for the past few seasons, hippy to preppy, precise to natural-looking - there's a multitude of ways to wear them for the new season. If the super sleek look is not for you, gently lift the roots with your fingers as you blowdry for a more lived-in finish.'

Get The Look: The super-sleek ponytail

'A ponytail pulled low and neat at the nape of the neck with a centre parting, exudes chic, ladylike elegance,' says Bruce.

STEP 1: 'Think slick, graphic and defined partings. Carefully gather your hair into a sleek, highly-polished ponytail.'

STEP 2: 'Pull a small section of hair out of the ponytail and wrap around the band and secure with a pin for a modern, luxe option.'

STEP 3: 'Use a combination of Sassoon Professional Spray Shine , £15.90 and Motion Hold , £13.35 for definition to create a lustrously shiny look.'

Get The Gloss also loves...  Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Oil , £17.50 for giving hair an extra dose of softness and hydration.

4. HOW TO STYLE LOOSE HAIR WITH A CENTRE PARTING

Get The Look: Smooth, slick and straight

'For effortless style, less is more,' says Bruce.

STEP 1: 'Apply heat protector throughout the lengths of the hair, then dry smooth with a hairdryer - a large paddle brush will ensure a sleek finish.'

STEP 2: 'Create a straight centre parting with a pintail comb and straighten the lengths of the hair with a hair straightener.'

STEP 3: 'Rub a pea-sized amount of Sassoon Professional Diamond Polish, £19.40along your fingers before using them to smooth partings and tuck hair behind your ear for a nostalgic, yet perfectly on-trend 90's feel.'

Get The Gloss also loves...  Pantene Dry Oil with Argan Oil , £6.99 to give damp hair a quick slick of smooth sleekness before a blowdry.

5. HOW TO STYLE A SIDE PARTING

'Worn by Cara Delevingne with tumbling waves, super sleek by Kim Kardashian and more natural and less precise by Kristen Stewart, whether it’s down, up or pinned back, hair's main red carpet accessory at the Met Ball  this year was the side sweep and it’s here to stay,' says Bruce.

Get The Look: Glossy side-swept waves

'The extreme side-parting should be clean and very straight.'

STEP 1: 'Use a pintail comb and start your parting from the highest point of your brow. This will give a strong dramatic edge to your look in seconds.'

STEP 2: 'Blowdry the hair in the direction you want the hair to lie. Lift hair up at the roots as you blowdry to add more volume.'

STEP 3: 'Using curling tongs or a styling wand, take small sections of hair starting on the side of the head that you wish the hair to fall. Roll each curl up and pin into place, then leave to cool which will set the curl.'

STEP 4: 'Once you’ve curled all of your hair and left it to cool for 15 minutes, unpin each section starting at the front.'

STEP 5: 'Finally run your hands through the curls and hold in place with a hairspray such as Sassoon Professional Motion Hold. Apply a styling serum such as Sassoon Professional Diamond Polish to slick down the area just above the ear at the side of the low parting.'

Get The Gloss also loves...  Babyliss Boutique Curling Tong , £24.99 for creating effortless loose, tousled waves and  Kérastase Styling Mousse Bouffant , £15.60 to pump some serious volume into the flattest of roots...


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More