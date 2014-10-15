The Great Divide: How to do a modern centre parting

This season on the a/w catwalks, more designers than not sent their models down the catwalks with a centre parting. Once the reserve of hippies and geeks, the look is back big time, whether its worn sexy and shaggy a la Brigitte Bardot or sleek and chic as shown here.

According to Bruce Masefield , Creative Director at Sassoon who created the look on this shoot, the centre parting has the ability to evoke youthfulness, "There is a nostalgia to it," he says, but whilst it's very on-trend and minimalist for autumn/ winter, the look may not suit everyone. "It works well on an oval or heart-shaped face," Bruce says, "Round or long faces can wear it too but it may work better slightly off-centre. The great thing about the centre parting is that it always freshens up the face."

The key to this minimal look is in creating an immaculately straight line. "The perfect centre parting is easily achieved on freshly washed hair ," says Bruce (no greasy hair allowed ladies - we're talking smooth not stringy). "If your hair is prone to frizz, apply Sassoon Professional's Halo Hydrate leave-in conditioner and while the hair is still wet, take a tail comb and draw a straight line form the front hairline to the back. Making sure there are no strays, blowdry each side of the hair with the nozzel pointing downwards."