The Great Divide: How to do the soft, romantic side parting

Susannah Taylor 9 October 2014
romantic-parting-1

In part 2 of our hair story, The Great Divide, styled by Bruce Masefield, Creative Director of Sassoon, this week it’s all about the soft, barely-there side parting

If you want a new look fast without the commitment of a whole hair cut, the simplest, but most effective way to switch up your look is to change your parting. It doesn’t have to be a sharp, severe line, but something altogether softer and more romantic as Bruce Masefield , Creative Director of Sassoon  shows here.

The issue, many people find, is not knowing where or how to place the parting. Bruce has a tip on how to find the most flattering point for your face: “Use a pintail comb and line it up with the highest point of your eyebrow to give the chicest edge to your look" he says. The key to keeping the look soft and delicate is in the hair texture, “It’s important not to be too careful,” explains Bruce, “This look shouldn’t look too styled.”

How to Get the Look by Bruce Masefield:

Step 1: Rough dry the hair and scrunch and twist it for body and texture.

Step 2: Blow-dry the front of the hair forward to create a sweeping look – you don’t want to create anything too dramatic, think soft and delicate femininity.

Step 3: Once 80% dry, spritz with  Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz Sea Salt Spray , £8.50, and divide hair into random sections.

Step 4: Using a large tong, wrap the random sections, leaving the very root and the ends of the hair free.

Step 5: Texture Spray will be your styling hero, spray evenly through-out the hair again and tease the hair with your fingertips. The more you tease, the more it will add a matte, sexily ruffled texture to hair.

Step 6: Complete this look by loosely tying the hair low at the nape of the neck. Leave the hair soft and teased in places for simple elegance. Wisps of hair that escape around the hairline only add to the simplicity and flirtatious feeling of the look.

See more of our 'Great Divide' story and the 'No-parting-parting' look  here...

MORE GLOSS: Expert's Top 5 Bruce Masefield

Photographs by Billie Scheepers

Styled by  Susannah Taylor 

Make-up by  Caroline Barnes 

Model: Mikaela at Union

Top from Victoria Beckham at  Netaporter.com



