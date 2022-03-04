The Great Gloss-over: 3 iconic hairstyles - and how to recreate them

Australian born hair stylist Kerry Warn is an international creative consultant for John Frieda with a career that spans over 40 years. Having worked on the most stylish magazines in the world such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Vanity Fair, he has also been responsible for numerous famous catwalk looks from Paris to Milan, New York and London. With a dazzling career working in films, he has also styled the hair for the leading roles of films such as Eyes Wide Shut, Australia and Baz Luhrman’s The Great Gatsby to mention a few. The Oscar-winning role call of celebrities he has worked with is neverending, including names such as Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman, Rachel Weisz and Keira Knightley among many others.



It didn’t take much to convince the Get The Gloss team members when John Frieda said Kerry would like to transform them into superstar style icons. Having thought long and hard about which alter egos they would like to have, they fixed upon the following: Susannah has always hankered after the naturally mesmerising, seventies sex appeal of Charlotte Rampling; Ayesha would make a fabulously glamorous Bianca Jagger, and Anna Hunter could definitely step into the shoes of modern, uber chic Audrey Hepburn.

Here are the final images plus a behind-the-scenes sneak peek explaining how Kerry recreated each look…. Charlotte Rampling

Starring Editor-at-Large Susannah Taylor

What made her look iconic: “Charlotte Rampling was hugely individual in her style and her hair played a big part in that. She was the untouchable beauty - an incredibly beautiful woman with a beautiful mane of perfectly coiffed hair. While her style in clothing would often be more minimalist, her luxurious hair would always act as the perfect counterbalance.” How to get the look: Step 1

Susannah’s hair is quite frizzy in its natural state so Kerry first applied a few drops of John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum , £6.99, to her damp hair (this was in fact the first serum that Susannah ever tried when she was 17). Kerry then blow-dried Susannah’s hair out smooth using a natural, round bristle brush. “I feel you can have more control with a natural brush,” says Kerry, “It pulls hair smooth and you get less static than a nylon brush.” Pointing the nozzle of the hairdryer down the hair shaft, Kerry dried Susannah’s hair bit by bit on a high heat setting in order to get maximum smoothness and shine.

Step 2

Next Kerry used the large velcro rollers all over Susannah’s head to add movement and big waves. Taking sections of her hair, he rolled hair over the tops of the rollers (rather than under them). Kerry also parted the front of Susannah’s hair to one side and used some larger sized heated rollers at the front of her hair, rolling the hair backwards away from her face, “This creates that flippy hippy Charlotte Rampling look,” Kerry explained.



Step 3

Kerry left the heated rollers in for a maximum of five minutes as they work very quickly and the rest of the Velcro rollers for twenty minutes. He then removed the rollers and brushed through using a Mason and Pearson bristle brush, which he explained “Would give a soft, sheeny, bouncy look to the hair without pulling the waves out completely.” Step 4 Using a fine comb, Kerry then backcombed Susannah’s hair on the crown before smoothing it over for invisible volume. Teasing the hair into shape with his fingers he then set the look using John Frieda’s Sheer Blonde Crystal Clear Hairspray , £5.99, for long lasting hold.

Audrey Hepburn

Starring Senior Features Writer Anna Hunter

What made her look iconic: “Audrey’s elegance and beauty is still referred to today - as soon as you say her name, everyone immediately knows what you mean. She’s always the one woman we reference if we’re aiming for stylish sophistication on a shoot. On Anna, I wanted to create a contemporary twist on her classic updo to illustrate how truly timeless her look was.” How to get the look: Step 1

Kerry smoothed John Frieda Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum , £6.99, over ends to boost gloss and reduce static before blow-drying hair with a large round brush to create a smooth, shiny finish- natural bristles are Kerry’s number one choice for styling. After hair was dry, Kerry wrapped mid-lengths and ends into heated rollers to create a soft curl and bend in the hair, leaving hair at the crown flat. Step 2

As Anna’s hair was fine, the rollers were left to work their magic as she changed into her ‘Audrey’ outfit - after ends were taken out of the rollers Kerry brushed them through with a Mason Pearson brush for a natural, more nonchalant finish. Roots were smoothed over with John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Agent Touch-Up Crème , £5.99, to reduce flyaways and add polish, but also to keep the look current - Kerry explained that without height, the final chignon looks all the more modern.

Step 3 Kerry then started work on creating the chignon, separating hair into three two-inch wide sections using a tooth comb before twisting into rolls and pinning. This is where the heated roller effect came to the fore, as Kerry explained that “moulding ends with rollers makes it much easier to manage - otherwise you’ll spend most of your time tucking in rogue straight ends.” If doing an Audrey at home, Kerry recommends dressing everything around a low ponytail, securing sections into a smaller chignon if you wish but not trying to keep things too “perfect” - the impression should be soft and deconstructed.



Step 4

Kerry used possibly one of the tiniest brushes we have ever seen (a specialised Chinese tint comb - imagine a slender toothbrush and you’re about there), to smooth hair around the parting and hairline, applying John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Intense-Hold Hairspray , £5.99, directly to the brush for precise hold. After a final mist of hairspray to keep ends in place, Anna’s Audrey was ready for her close up.

Bianca Jagger

Starring Senior Features Writer Ayesha Muttucumaru

What made her look iconic: “In the 70s, Bianca was all about easy, nonchalant glamourous hair. There was no one else like her at the time - she was an extraordinarily beautiful woman who was sexy and stylish, but who also had this cool elegance about her that went against the grain of many of the other edgier, rockier looks that existed at the time.” How to get the look: Step 1 As Ayesha has naturally thick, frizzy hair, so Kerry smoothed a couple of pumps of John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects Serum , £6.99, onto her mid-lengths to tame flyaways and create a smoother look.

For added body, he then applied John Frieda Luxurious Volume Perfectly Full Mousse , £5.99, to front sections, avoiding the crown, for a more modern finish.

Step 2

Kerry then blow-dried Ayesha’s hair using a round bristle brush (“Natural bristles helps to control static,” he explains), using a concentrator nozzle on the hairdryer for extra precision. This doesn’t have to be the most perfect of blowdries - the idea is to make it look smooth, but not poker straight to achieve Bianca’s naturally sexy hair.



Step 3

Next, Kerry used heated rollers on Ayesha’s hair. “I always have a set in my kit,” he comments. “They’re so good for those who aren’t confident with tongs or are scared of burning themselves. They give a softer look and their heat is a lot gentler.”



As she already had a lot of natural body, he rolled the rollers inwards, stopping 3 inches short of the root. He left them in for five minutes before taking them out. “If you have finer hair, just leave the rollers in while you’re doing your makeup,” Kerry recommends. It’s important to ensure that the ends are tucked under the roller as much as possible so that they don’t buckle or kink in different directions.



Step 4

Kerry used a flat Mason Pearson brush with nylon bristles (which are particularly great for detangling) to brush through the curls, using his fingers afterwards to loosen them up and add a soft sexuality to the overall effect. He then applied a light mist of John Frieda Luxurious Volume Forever Full Hairspray , £5.99, onto the hairline to finish.