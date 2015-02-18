The green team: the top 5 best organic shampoos

While the case for organic beauty has already been proudly fought and won, there’s a new set of products that’s got the Glossy Posse keen to go green - super shampoos. Indeed, increasing research has shown that the ingredients contained in our daily suds and soaps is causing a lifetime of trauma for our tresses. Just as we vowed to take a more refined approach to the products we put onto our skin, we’ve decided it’s time to do the same to protect our heavenly heads of hair.

So, what exactly is it that makes our everyday hair products potentially so damaging? Many mainstream shampoo and conditioners often contain harmful petroleum based polymers, silicones and synthetic chemicals that strip hair of it's natural oils, leaving our locks increasingly dry and damaged over time - in particular, sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) is the one to look out for - this is the harsh foaming agent that often leads to scalp irritation and dehydration.

On the other hand, a truly organic shampoo and conditioner can offer a wealth of benefits thanks to the natural minerals, herbal extracts and essential oils that infuse with the hair follicles and skin cells, helping to rejuvenate their overall condition.

The problem however, is that much like organic food, there are no official legal standards for organic beauty products, meaning companies are able to label products as ‘organic’ even if it only contains 1% of natural ingredients. So, how do we tell the genuine do-gooders from the eco-friendly fraudsters? The leading charity campaigning for sustainable resources in the UK, The Soil Association, states that a product can only be called 'organic' when 95% of the ingredients (excluding water) are organic - not to mention they also require packaging to adhere to ‘green chemistry’ processes to ensure it’s entirely environmentally sound - so if in doubt, simply look for their official stamp of approval. (For a more in-depth (albeit scientific) breakdown of natural or nasty ingredients, head to the Soil Association's website here ).

The other problem is that the title organic also tends to bring with it a fairly hefty price tag, which left the Glossy Posse wondering if the health of our hair and efficacy of these products were truly worth the cost?

So, we put the best of the market to the test and after much label scrutinisation and a weeks worth of countless rinse and repeats here’s our edit of the top five organic shampoos that will leave your hair healthier and the environment happier.

1. Rahua Shampoo, £27, buy online

Best for: a luxurious treat for your tresses