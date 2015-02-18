The green team: the top 5 best organic shampoos

While the case for organic beauty has already been proudly fought and won, there’s a new set of products that’s got the Glossy Posse keen to go green - super shampoos. Indeed, increasing research has shown that the ingredients contained in our daily suds and soaps is causing a lifetime of trauma for our tresses. Just as we vowed to take a more refined approach to the products we put onto our skin, we’ve decided it’s time to do the same to protect our heavenly heads of hair.
So, what exactly is it that makes our everyday hair products potentially so damaging? Many mainstream shampoo and conditioners often contain harmful petroleum based polymers, silicones and synthetic chemicals that strip hair of it's natural oils, leaving our locks increasingly dry and damaged over time - in particular, sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) is the one to look out for - this is the harsh foaming agent that often leads to scalp irritation and dehydration.
On the other hand, a truly organic shampoo and conditioner can offer a wealth of benefits thanks to the natural minerals, herbal extracts and essential oils that infuse with the hair follicles and skin cells, helping to rejuvenate their overall condition.
The problem however, is that much like organic food, there are no official legal standards for organic beauty products, meaning companies are able to label products as ‘organic’ even if it only contains 1% of natural ingredients. So, how do we tell the genuine do-gooders from the eco-friendly fraudsters? The leading charity campaigning for sustainable resources in the UK, The Soil Association, states that a product can only be called 'organic' when 95% of the ingredients (excluding water) are organic - not to mention they also require packaging to adhere to ‘green chemistry’ processes to ensure it’s entirely environmentally sound - so if in doubt, simply look for their official stamp of approval. (For a more in-depth (albeit scientific) breakdown of natural or nasty ingredients, head to the Soil Association's website here ).
The other problem is that the title organic also tends to bring with it a fairly hefty price tag, which left the Glossy Posse wondering if the health of our hair and efficacy of these products were truly worth the cost?
So, we put the best of the market to the test and after much label scrutinisation and a weeks worth of countless rinse and repeats here’s our edit of the top five organic shampoos that will leave your hair healthier and the environment happier.
1. Rahua Shampoo, £27, buy online
Best for: a luxurious treat for your tresses
Rahua is a well loved beauty brand here at GTG HQ - always beautifully packaged and fragranced with a heavenly scent, their high performing products never fail to replenish our locks - and their organic shampoo is of no exception.
Formulated with 100% natural ingredients, this duo contains everything from fortifying Amazonian nut oils and healing quinoa to cleansing shea butter and moisture boosting coconut - a veritable cocktail of delicious ingredients to get both your taste buds and hair health in flow. Free from gluten, synthetics, parabens and sulfates you’d never know this shampoo wasn’t stuffed full of foaming agents as just a touch of water gives the lather of a lifetime. While a seriously steep price tag does come attached, the ability of this product to strengthen and heal hair combined with their similarity to regular bathroom delights means it’s definitely worth the spend (or at least for a treat once in a while).
2. John Masters Evening Primrose Shampoo, £12.80, buy online
Best for: damaged, dry hair
Well renowned for delivering high end results at a reasonable rate, it’s no wonder that stars such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wax lyrical about the beautiful results achieved from using John Masters shampoos - and we can’t see we disagree.
Containing a colossal amount of nature-friendly ingredients, these bottles include a combination of 17 herb, plant extracts and essential oils that all work in unison to re-hydrate and soften dry, thirsty hair. In addition, the added touch of decyl glucoside, a mild sudsing agent, works to cleanse and remove dirt. A slightly lesser foaming option, this shampoo can leave hair feeling a little ‘squeaky’ clean when freshly washed - however, a treatment of John Master hydrating conditioner to follow helps correct this in no time. A truly indulgent wash, this is an ideal option for those looking to give their hair some much needed R n R.
3. Odylique Tea Tree & Herb Shampoo, £11, buy online
Best for: sensitive scalps
A slightly lesser known brand, Odylique’s organic shampoo is the perfect solution to anyone suffering from an irritated or sore scalp that’s desperately in need of a little chemical-free tlc.
Created using a cleansing agent made from corn sugar and plant derived conditioners, this gentle formula helps to purify without drying out the scalp, while botanical ingredients restore healthy, green goodness back into the hair follicles. Leaving both your hair and scalp soft, soothed and gorgeously shiny, it’s the ultimate nourishing treatment.
Be warned though, it’s powerful effects come with an equally powerful consequence - a heady scent of tea tree that can be quite overwhelming - however, once you’ve experienced the results first hand, this smell will soon become synonymous with pure silky shine.
4. Green People Moisturising Shampoo, £11.95, buy online
Best for: wild, curly crops
If you’re truly trying to keep your shampoo saintly then Green People’s products are an absolute no brainer.
Fragrance free and jam packed with nature’s goodies such as aloe vera, chamomile, neroli and orange, this product works to cleanse as well as de-tangle and nourish matted manes. Despite containing no nasty foaming agents it also lathers up as well as any other shampoo and leaves both the hair and scalp feeling squeaky clean, with no residue (not to mention impressively shiny).
If that wasn’t enough, only a couple of pumps is needed to give a full head of hair a thorough cleanse, meaning just one bottle can last thrifty users up to 3 months - so, essentially it’s an absolute beauty bargain.
5. Lovea Argan Brilliance Shine Shampoo, £5.99, buy online
Best for: getting the most bang for your buck
The creamiest of the crop, this super shampoo from Lovea was one of the Glossy Posse’s favourite organic wonders. Not only is it as reasonably priced as regular shampoos, but it’s also expertly laced with organic Moroccan argan that helps to strengthen and fortify hair as well as restoring it’s much loved shine.
With a mild, fresh fragrance and a thick luscious lather, we were hard pushed to find anything negative with this brand. Cheap, effective and oh-so-natural (a whopping 99.4% organic ingredients), a daily dose of this leaves hair healthier, happier and with a beautiful bounce - as a result we’ve fallen totally head over heels for Lovea.
