The hair perfector so good you can ditch the hairspray

As part of their couture styling collection, and true to their heritage of creating faultless follicle-friendly products, Kerastase have launched a multi-tasking marvel of a product that we're not quite sure how we ever lived without.

A modern classic, Gloss Appeal is labelled 'a perfecting product' and for good reason. A quick spritz will give hair the sort of impressive glossy shine we normally only achieve after applying an intensive deep conditioning mask, while simultaneously banishing all frizz and flyaways. It also keeps our hair looking so well-coiffed that we've even managed to ditch the hairspray. Really, its that good.

Kerastase Gloss Appeal, £15.75. Buy online at www.feelunique.com