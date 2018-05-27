The 10-minute hair masks that’ll bring your damaged locks back to life

A behind-the-scenes favourite of some of TV’s biggest shows (from The Big Bang Theory to Modern Family), the line-up features something for every hair type and degree of damage, with each taking just 10-minutes to take effect.

Damage and brittleness are two of the most common hair concerns - and it’s easy to see why. We’ve all at one stage or another got trapped in a cycle of too much heat, too much colour and not enough care, but the good news is that a weekly hair mask can go some way in helping break it. And even better, doing so needn’t cost the earth - a point proven by Hask’s range of £2.49 and £3 Deep Conditioners.

If you’re looking for a dose of tropical-scented hydration, the Monoi Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner could be just what you’ve been looking for. Formulated with Tahitian monoi coconut oil, it leaves hair soft and supple. And, like with all of the other hair masks in the range, it’s sulfate, paraben, phthalate, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colour-free.

They’re also great for maintaining your colour too. For blondes, try the Blue Chamomile & Argan Oil Deep Conditioner, an ingenious colour-correcting mask designed to help neutralize unwanted yellow tones, brassiness and dryness in between appointments, and, if your hair’s been left particularly weakened post-dye, the Keratin Protein Smoothing Deep Conditioner can help leave it less brittle and breakage-prone.

If dullness is your key concern though (regardless of your hair colour), the Orchid & White Truffle Moisture Rich hair mask provides a serving of shiny hair in its sachet thanks to its blend of gloss-boosting European orchid and conditioning white truffle oil. If frizz ranks higher than dullness though, try the smoothing and strengthening Argan Oil Repairing Deep Conditioner instead.

The line-up also provides a refreshing twist on the traditional hair mask concept courtesy of its innovative Charcoal and Citrus Oil Purifying Deep Conditioner . Designed to provide an intensive ‘caring cleanse’ of sorts, it absorbs impurities while leaving hair soft - ideal for getting rid of product build-up.

And as an added bonus, they also smell great (the Monoi Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner in particular). Each serves as a great 10-minute treat to help relieve stress from a frazzled head.