The hippest hair-spiration? My Little Pony

Rosie Green 24 April 2013
get-the-gloss-amber-le-bon-new-hairstyle
Josy Spooner

Rosie Green reports on the colourful hair trend that's as playful as it is flattering

As a veteran of thousands of fashion shows I thought I was familiar with most hair muses.  Brigitte Bardot, Bettie Page, Heidi meets Austen heroine… so far, so predictable. But My Little Pony? Turns out, the candy-coloured manes loved by a million little girls are now the inspiration for London’s style set. So when Amber Le Bon last graced star colourist Charlie Double’s chair she asked for pastel rainbow stripes that channeled Princess Celeste’s.

To get the look Charlie bleached the mid length and ends then washed it, dried it off and meticulously applied streaks of different pastel hues.  The genius of this dye job is that the hair that frames Le Bon’s face is (for the most part) left her own natural brunette, so while it might seem extreme it’s still very flattering. To get the look, expect to spend around three hours in the chair and (if you’re visiting Four as she did) to part with anything from £110 to £250.

Any tips? Avoid DIY. Charlie says this is definitely a salon job. The bleaching is technically challenging, and the application of multiple colours needs to be done with precision or else you risk it looking murky.  So start saving now and by Glastonbury you’ll be rocking your own rainbow mane…

Visit Charlie Double, Four London, 62 Conduit St. To book call 0207 297 9600.


