The holiday beauty stashes of 8 key influencers

2 / 9

Calgary Avansino: Contributing Editor, Vogue and Wellness Expert

Throughout the year I use Ilia’s fabulous lipsticks , £22, which offer stunning colours without any nasty chemicals, and this summer I have been using their new Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturiser SPF 20 (£35, available from www.iliabeauty.com from the 15th of September) which gives you perfect glowing coverage and sun protection.

I never board a flight without Pukka Clean Greens sachets , from £1.19, which I can add into water at any time to give myself a boost of greens, energy and hydration.

I religiously use a variety of oils to keep my skin hydrated throughout the summer. Whether on planes or just out in the elements, it is really important that I apply and reapply good quality oils or my skin quickly gets parched. A few of my favourites are: de Mamiel Summer Facial Oil , £65, RMS Beauty Oil , £60 and Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil , £20.

I’m crazy about Zoya’s fabulous nail varnish colours without any of the toxic chemicals usually found in your favourite colours. I’ve got a poppy orange colour called Rocha , £10.50 on my toes right now and it looks perfect with any pair of sandals.

Who wants to fuss over their hair during the summer months? I certainly don’t so I always keep Lulu Organic’s Aromatherapy Hair Powders , £20, close to hand to help keep my hair looking fresh and full of body even if it hasn’t been looked after in a while.

Josh Wood turned me on to this amazing hair treatment, Rahua’s Omega 9 Hair Mask , £48 and now I can’t imagine spending the summer without it. I apply it twice a week, leave it in for as long as possible and my hair loves me for it.

www.calgaryavansino.com

@calgaryavansino