The holiday checklist: your beach body essentials

Bikini. Check! Thong sandals. Check! Project Bikini beach body. Check! If you've worked hard for your holiday body this year, don't let yourself or that expensive bikini down with poor grooming. It can be incredibly daunting making the big reveal for the first time of the year, and a pre-holiday beauty overhaul can make all the difference between kaftan on or kaftan off when you hit the pool area.



I, for one, won't bare my usually pasty body without a good layer of self tan, although I think it's important not to get too carried away - too much and you can look like you've been covered in Creosote. Then there's the manicure and pedicure - even if you don't go to a salon, smoothing away those rhino hooves at home and painting your nails will instantly get you in the holiday mood.



Finally, de-fuzzing... whether you need a mower or a razor to smooth your shins, it's important you do it well - using a throwaway razor from the airport won't make for shorts-worthy pins. Read on for my ultimate guide to getting beach-body ready.... Fuzz Off Tidying up the bikini line rather than being totally fuzz free is the order of the day. If you’re serious about hair removal and after something permanent then you can have your bikini line or underarms lasered, which is a lengthy process but worth it in the end. The You Clinic in Chiswick , London are specialists in laser hair removal and are unphased by any kind of fuzz. If you’re not ready to say farewell to your follicles just yet then waxing is a good option as hair won’t grow back until after you’re back on British turf (although book your appointment at least three days before your holiday to avoid unslightly red bumps.) Finally, the very fair may get away with just a bit of tidying up with a Gilette Venus ProSkin razor – the best, smoothest shave on the market.

Smoothly Does It A lot can be said for exfoliating your skin pre-holiday. On face and body, this process removes unwanted dead skin cells, makes skin glow like a baby’s proverbial bottom and prepares skin for any SPF or self tan to absorb smoothly. One of my favourites is Dea Sea Spa Magik Mud Mask , £7.70, which is gentle but effective enough to dissolve grime and dislodge dry skin cells, leaving skin bright and sparkling.

For the body, the Australian Organics Jojoba Oil Exfoliating Body Wash , £4.89 contains crushed walnut shell and softening jojoba oil to smooth and soften the whole body.





Happy Feet Nothing spoils a pair of chic summer sandals or pool slides faster than a pair of crack heels or a gnarly toenail. Male or female, everyone can benefit from a hoof overhaul pre-holiday. For the silkiest soles in London town, visit Margaret Dabbs’ foot clinic for a medi pedi, which will leave your feet unrecognisably smooth as a pebble and toe nails buffed like pink sea shells. If you can’t make it there, I can highly recommend the Micro Pedi Hard , which has a buffer that whizzes at 30 rotations a second, making light work of even the roughest rhino feet. Follow up with This Works Perfect Heels Rescue Balm , £16, which transfoms cracked or hard skin instantly like no other. As for toenails, push cuticles back with an orange stick and file away hard edges.