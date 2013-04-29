The long bob is back

Anna Hunter 29 April 2013
get-the-gloss-hair-bob-jennifer-lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has stepped out with a long bob that's as fresh and laidback as she is, writes Anna Hunter

First there was ‘ The Karlie ’, a cool, effortless short bob that served to make model of the moment Karlie Kloss look even more breezily beautiful than ever thought possible. Now, we bring you the J-Law ‘Lob’. Jennifer Lawrence  can’t technically claim the rights to the ‘lob’, but we are attributing ownership as... well... she just owns it.

Earlier in April Jennifer stepped out at the GLAAD Media awards in Los Angeles and a significant weight was lifted from her shoulders - her hair. The flowing locks that trailed behind Katniss Everdeen of The Hunger Games and the swingy ponytail sported by Tiffany in Silver Linings Playbook were no more. The ‘lob’ was pure Lawrence, decided upon approximately an hour before Jennifer arrived on the red carpet. So her.

MORE GLOSS: Why we love Jennifer Lawrence

Cut by celebrity stylist Mark Townsend, Jennifer’s long bob, or ‘lob’, is shaggy, sexy and just a little bit unkempt, not completely unlike Jen herself really. With a swingy side swept fringe and face-framing layers, this is one seriously laidback style. The ebony Everdeen tresses have also been transformed to a soft caramel, enhancing the relaxed, beachy feel of Jennifer’s new 'do. All in all, we love it.

We’re not the only ones with a penchant for bob cuts, as expert hairstylist Ben Cooke has revealed to us that if he had to cut one style for the rest of his life (dramatic we know), it would be the bob. A jaw-length style classic since the 1920s, the bob is miraculously versatile and can be cut to suit all face shapes. Essentially, the modern bob can be worked like a skirt, with short, midi and long variations (think Karlie, Keira and Alexa). Whether tousled and rock star-esque like Fearne Cotton or glossy and polished in the style of Rose Byrne, both the ‘bob’ and its older sister the ‘lob’ are seriously lustworthy and here to stay.


