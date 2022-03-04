The Look on the Street: The magazine editors' makeup edit

Kirstin Sinclair found out what the makeup savvy were wearing at the AW14 Haute Couture week in Paris
Beauty Assistant at ELLE UK
Perfume - Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess
Nails - Rimmel
Haircare - Pureologie
Skincare - La Roche Posay and Kiehl's
Foundation - Rimmel 25 Hours Lasting Finish
Blush - NARS
Mascara - Rimmel
Lips - Kate Moss for Rimmel
Liquid Eyeliner - Tom Ford Liquid Pen
Eyebrow Liner - MAC brow set
Stephanie Morcinek
Fashion Editor at Grazia Germany
Perfume - Jil Sander Ever Green
Nails - Essie
Haircare - Nivea
Skincare - Dr. Hauschka
Lips - Sephora and YSL, mixed
Mascara - Chanel
Liquid Eyeliner - Sephora
Blush and powder - MAC