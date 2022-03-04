The Look on the Street: The magazine editors' makeup edit

30 July 2014
gtg-look-on-the-street-30th-july-main

Kirstin Sinclair found out what the makeup savvy were wearing at the AW14 Haute Couture week in Paris

Joely Walker

Beauty Assistant at ELLE UK

Perfume - Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess

Nails - Rimmel

Haircare - Pureologie

Skincare - La Roche Posay and Kiehl's

Foundation - Rimmel 25 Hours Lasting Finish

Blush - NARS

Mascara - Rimmel

Lips - Kate Moss for Rimmel

Liquid Eyeliner - Tom Ford Liquid Pen

Eyebrow Liner - MAC brow set

Stephanie Morcinek

Fashion Editor at Grazia Germany

Perfume - Jil Sander Ever Green

Nails - Essie

Haircare - Nivea

Skincare - Dr. Hauschka

Lips - Sephora and YSL, mixed

Mascara - Chanel

Liquid Eyeliner - Sephora

Blush and powder - MAC


