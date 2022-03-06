The Look on the Street: Laura Adams and Daania Kurim

Kirstin Sinclair gives us the low down on what the ladies were wearing at Wilderness Festival
Casting researcher
Perfume - Dolce and Gabbana Rose The One
Nails - Essie in Ballet Slippers
Haircare - Tresemme
Skincare - Clinique 3 Steps
Foundation and Powder - Benefit
Blush - Nars
Eyeshadow - Mac
Mascara - Maybelline
Lips - Gosh
Eyebrow Pencil - Benefit Brow Zing
Fake Eyelashes - Girls Aloud Lashes by Eylure
Daania Kurim
Lawyer
Perfume - Lancome Miracle
Nails - Nails Inc
Haircare - Tigi Bed Head
Skincare - L'Oreal
Foundation, Blush and Powder - Nars
Lipstick - Mac Lustre
Eyeshadow and Mascara - Mac
Primer - Laura Mercier