The Look on the Street: Laura Adams and Daania Kurim

14 August 2014
gtg-look-on-the-street-main

Kirstin Sinclair gives us the low down on what the ladies were wearing at Wilderness Festival

Laura Adams

Casting researcher

Perfume - Dolce and Gabbana Rose The One

Nails - Essie in Ballet Slippers

Haircare - Tresemme

Skincare - Clinique 3 Steps

Foundation and Powder - Benefit

Blush - Nars

Eyeshadow - Mac

Mascara - Maybelline

Lips - Gosh

Eyebrow Pencil - Benefit Brow Zing

Fake Eyelashes - Girls Aloud Lashes by Eylure

Daania Kurim

Lawyer

Perfume - Lancome Miracle

Nails - Nails Inc

Haircare - Tigi Bed Head

Skincare - L'Oreal

Foundation, Blush and Powder - Nars

Lipstick - Mac Lustre

Eyeshadow and Mascara - Mac

Primer - Laura Mercier 


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More