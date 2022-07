The look on the street: London Fashion Week A/W13 beauty

Promise Armstrong

Blogger Skincare - Simple Haircare - John Frieda Nails - Barry M Foundation - Benefit Hello Flawless Eyeliner - Collection 2000 Mascara - Rimmel Lash Accelerator Bronzer - NARS in Raisin Blusher and lips - Superdrug Sleek Mystic Contour Kit

Fashion student and contributing editor at Suitcase Magazine



Nails - Topshop

Perfume - Givenchy

Skincare - Neutrogena

Hair - Purple shampoo from Boots to make hair whiter

Eyeshadow - Barry M

Mascara - MAC Noir

Lips - Vaseline

Eyeliner - Collection 2000