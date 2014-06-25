The Look on the Street: Martha Ward and Georgie Morrison

25 June 2014
Kirstin Sinclair snapped some photos at Ascot to see what the ladies were wearing makeup-wise

Martha Ward

TV Presenter and Fashion stylist

Perfume - Sisley Eau de Campagne

Nails - Nails Inc

Skin care - Skinceuticals, Floratin CF, Vichy

Hair care - Timotei and Kerastase, always with a Tangle Teezer

Foundation - Bobby Brown Tinted Moisturiser

Lips - Chanel

Mascara - Bobbi Brown

Highlighter - YSL Touche Éclat

Georgie Morrison

Film and Events Manager PR

Perfume - Chanel No 1 and MAC

Nails - OPI

Skin care - Nivea

Hair care - Toni and Guy, and L'Oreal Hairspray

Foundation - NARS

Lips - Diva by MAC

Eyeshadow - Elf

Eyeliner - Topshop

Mascara - Maybelline

Powder and Blush - MAC


