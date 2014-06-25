The Look on the Street: Martha Ward and Georgie Morrison

Kirstin Sinclair snapped some photos at Ascot to see what the ladies were wearing makeup-wise
TV Presenter and Fashion stylist
Perfume - Sisley Eau de Campagne
Nails - Nails Inc
Skin care - Skinceuticals, Floratin CF, Vichy
Hair care - Timotei and Kerastase, always with a Tangle Teezer
Foundation - Bobby Brown Tinted Moisturiser
Lips - Chanel
Mascara - Bobbi Brown
Highlighter - YSL Touche Éclat
Georgie Morrison
Film and Events Manager PR
Perfume - Chanel No 1 and MAC
Nails - OPI
Skin care - Nivea
Hair care - Toni and Guy, and L'Oreal Hairspray
Foundation - NARS
Lips - Diva by MAC
Eyeshadow - Elf
Eyeliner - Topshop
Mascara - Maybelline
Powder and Blush - MAC