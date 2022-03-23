The magic wand from ghd that gives you the curls of a Disney princess

Ayesha Muttucumaru 7 March 2015
gtg-ghd-curve-main

The ghd Curve Classic Curl Tong produces the type of waves that we’ve only seen once upon a dream...

For hair  that looks like it’s stepped straight out of a fairy tale, look no further than the ghd Curve Classic Curl Tong.

The hair tool that was on every girl’s Christmas wish list last year, finding them online understandably proved trickier than finding a pea in a mattress. Simply one of the best curling tongs around for achieving volume, definition, bounce and shine, after a little bit of experimentation we found them to be supremely easy to use and quicker than others that we’ve tried in the past too. The results were extremely long-lasting and its shape was ideal for creating a whole spectrum of differently sized curls, from loose waves to tighter ringlets.

Sleek, versatile and intelligently designed, (it offers six sensors in its barrel to deliver a constant stream of heat to the entire length of hair), achieving princess-worthy locks is surprisingly easier than we ever imagined possible.

For some hairstyle inspiration, see the tong in action in this handy video .

ghd Curve Classic Curl Tong, £110.  Buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .


