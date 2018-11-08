Mankind’s Advent Calendar is about to make your Christmas shopping much less stressful

Last month, Mankind blew our socks off with its 2018 Christmas Collection and now, they’ve gone one better with a launch that’s not just packed with (and brace yourself dear reader for this) DOUBLE the product, but also carries an even greater worth value that’s tip-toes near the £800 mark. Whether you’re a man or a woman, you’re going to want to add Mankind’s grooming advent calendar to your shopping list, and here’s why.

Behind its 24 doors, you’ll find an impressive haul of high-end products across skincare, haircare and bodycare as well as a special gift from Mankind HQ. All of its goodies are full-size, covering brands such as Elemis, Regenerate, ESPA, House 99 and Molton Brown (to name but a few), and, despite its incredible worth value, it actually costs a much more affordable £175.

The Mankind Advent Calendar contains:

This Works Deep Shower Gel | worth £15.00

Elemis Energising Skin Scrub | worth £32.00

Regenerate Advance Foaming Mouthwash | worth £15.00

Men-U Facial Wash | worth £10.95

ESPA Muscle Balm | worth £30.00

Aveda Thickening Tonic | worth £21.00

Marvis Toothpaste Cinnamon | worth £7.00

Molton Brown Russian Leather Bath and Shower Gel | worth £20.00

Avant RNA Radical Anti-Ageing Eye Lift Cream | worth £89.00

Argentum La Potion Infinie | worth £147.00

Hawkins & Brimble Post Shave Balm | worth £8.95

Jack Black Beard Oil 200ml | worth £19.50

Omorovicza Scalp Mask | worth £55.00

Triumph and Disaster Fibre Royale | worth £19.95

Madara SMART Antioxidants Charcoal & Mud Mask | worth £24.00

Korres Mandarin Lip Butter Stick Colourless SP15 | worth £8.00

Rituals Hand Cream | worth £8.50

Menscience Acne Treatment Lotion | worth £30.00

Philip Kingsley Re-Moisturizing Shampoo | worth £14.50

Philip Kingsley Re-Moisturizing Conditioner | worth £14.50

House99 Get Groomed Beard Scrub | worth £18.00

Filorga Oxygen Peel | worth £20.00

Gatineau Age Benefit Perfect Serum | worth £103.00

Menaji Clearshave 3-in-1 formula | worth £9.32

Whether bought as a festive countdown or enjoyed all at once, it’s a game-changer as far as grooming presents go.

The Mankind Advent Calendar, £175, is available to buy online here.

Read more: The best beauty advent calendars for 2018

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .