Mankind’s Advent Calendar is about to make your Christmas shopping much less stressful

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 November 2018
mankind-advent-calendar-3

Worth an incredible £740 but coming in at just £175, it’s a gift for man and womankind alike

Last month, Mankind blew our socks off with its 2018 Christmas Collection  and now, they’ve gone one better with a launch that’s not just packed with (and brace yourself dear reader for this) DOUBLE the product, but also carries an even greater worth value that’s tip-toes near the £800 mark. Whether you’re a man or a woman, you’re going to want to add Mankind’s grooming advent calendar  to your shopping list, and here’s why.

Behind its 24 doors, you’ll find an impressive haul of high-end products across skincare, haircare and bodycare as well as a special gift from Mankind HQ. All of its goodies are full-size, covering brands such as Elemis, Regenerate, ESPA, House 99 and Molton Brown (to name but a few), and, despite its incredible worth value, it actually costs a much more affordable £175.

The Mankind Advent Calendar contains:

  • This Works Deep Shower Gel | worth £15.00
  • Elemis Energising Skin Scrub | worth £32.00
  • Regenerate Advance Foaming Mouthwash | worth £15.00
  • Men-U Facial Wash | worth £10.95
  • ESPA Muscle Balm | worth £30.00
  • Aveda Thickening Tonic | worth £21.00
  • Marvis Toothpaste Cinnamon | worth £7.00
  • Molton Brown Russian Leather Bath and Shower Gel | worth £20.00
  • Avant RNA Radical Anti-Ageing Eye Lift Cream | worth £89.00
  • Argentum La Potion Infinie | worth £147.00
  • Hawkins & Brimble Post Shave Balm | worth £8.95
  • Jack Black Beard Oil 200ml | worth £19.50
  • Omorovicza Scalp Mask | worth £55.00
  • Triumph and Disaster Fibre Royale | worth £19.95
  • Madara SMART Antioxidants Charcoal & Mud Mask | worth £24.00
  • Korres Mandarin Lip Butter Stick Colourless SP15 | worth £8.00
  • Rituals Hand Cream | worth £8.50
  • Menscience Acne Treatment Lotion | worth £30.00
  • Philip Kingsley Re-Moisturizing Shampoo | worth £14.50
  • Philip Kingsley Re-Moisturizing Conditioner | worth £14.50
  • House99 Get Groomed Beard Scrub | worth £18.00
  • Filorga Oxygen Peel | worth £20.00
  • Gatineau Age Benefit Perfect Serum | worth £103.00
  • Menaji Clearshave 3-in-1 formula | worth £9.32

Whether bought as a festive countdown or enjoyed all at once, it’s a game-changer as far as grooming presents go.

The Mankind Advent Calendar, £175, is available to buy online here. 

Read more: The best beauty advent calendars for 2018

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More