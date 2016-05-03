The Met Gala 2016: the red carpet’s best beauty looks

When it comes to the year’s biggest red carpets, one certain to never disappoint in the beauty stakes is the Met Gala's. This year’s theme - Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology - provided a bevy of hair and makeup ideas and an endless pool of inspiration we can’t wait to dive into. From bold to beautiful, classic to the more extreme, here are the looks we can’t get enough of. Poppy Delevingne

The trend: Gothic lips Burgundy was the new crimson and wine was the new ruby, with the darkest of pouts left doing the talking thanks to the likes of Poppy Delevingne's, Taylor Swift's, Miranda Kerr's and Rachel McAdams' glamourous takes on gothic lips. Kendall Jenner

The trend: The 'Power Pony' In terms of updos, the ‘Power Pony’ was the hairstyle of choice of many an A-lister from Kendall to Selena Gomez to Elle Fanning. Described as, ‘sleek and simple’ by Jenner’s hair stylist Tokyo Stylez, the style perfectly complemented her pared back makeup and Versace laser-cut gown - and accentuated her incredible bone structure too. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The trend: Slicked back updos Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley hardly ever puts a foot wrong on the red carpet and the Met Gala was no exception. Her striking updo certainly turned heads, joining the likes of Karlie Kloss and Adriana Lima in providing us with the perfect hair inspiration as we approach wedding season. “As soon I saw the stunning Ralph Lauren gown I knew the hair needed to be simple, clean and elegant – old Hollywood with a modern twist,” said her hair stylist Christian Wood for Moroccanoil. It was an elegantly futuristic update of a classic if you ask us. Jourdan Dunn

The trend: Silver eyes Giving eyes a theme-appropriate techy update, red carpet eyeshadows were noticeably more molten and multi-dimensional thanks to the ever-stylish trio of Jourdan Dunn, Olivia Wilde and Rita Ora. Forgoing the traditional smokey eye for a modern interpretation instead, this new version was both fresh and futuristic in equal measure. Sienna Miller

The trend: Nude lips Last night’s beauty looks were a tale of extremes and a pair of perfectly polished nude lips provided the ideal canvas for the A-list’s creative streak to shine through when it came to eyes, hair and tailoring. Sienna Miller’s prestine pout exemplified the trend to a T where Burberry Makeup Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe’s masterful application of Burberry Lip Definer in Nude No.01 , £18.50, and new Burberry Full Kisses in Nude Blush No.501 made for the most effective of dynamic duos. Beyoncé

The trend: Super smokey eyes Complementing the trend for nude lips perfectly, the smokiest of eyes was the eye look of choice chosen to act as the most dramatic of companions for it. Queen B’s eye-catching rendition was one of our favourites, with Emma Watson, Emma Stone and Joan Smalls also providing masterclasses in creating the most night time appropriate of beauty balancing acts. Karlie Kloss