The most heavenly hair perfume we've ever smelt

While here in GTG HQ we’re barmy about everything health and beauty based, there’s only ever a few lotions and potions that are able to truly excite and amaze us; a fake tan that lasts two weeks, the perfect pair of curling tongs and now, one of our favourite all-time perfumes transformed into a heavenly hair spritzing formula.

Having already created a range of evocative and elegant scents, luxury company Byredo has recently expanded their olfactory authority to provide consumers with more innovative ways to apply them - a range of new chic and compact hair perfumes. And while three different scents are available, it is their signature scent ‘Gypsy Water’ that has particularly caught our attention.

Combining the original fresh and woody scent with a unique silicone and polymer formula, this fragrance creates a light, invisible veil that’s designed to leave hair nourished and luminous, while also smelling divine. The best part though is that with hair holding onto scent twice as long as skin, a spritz of this beautiful bohemian perfume in the morning will last until well after the sun has gone down.

Magical and mystical, this nomad-esque hair scent is a bit of a dream come true - indeed never have our hair swooshes been so utterly mesmerizing.

Byredo Gypsy Water Hair Perfume, £37, buy online

