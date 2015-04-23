The most natural radiant skin enhancer money can buy

When it comes to summertime skin there’s nothing we want more than to channel the ultimate gorgeous glow. However, after all the bronze toned tanners and glitter filled lotions it can difficult to find products that help us achieve a more au naturel effect. But it seems this may all be about to change thanks to the release of the new Ren Rose Gold Perfect Dry Oil .

The latest addition to the award-winning Moroccan Rose range , this oil is every bit as beautiful and heavenly scented as the rest of the line. Formulated with 100% naturally derived actives harvested in the Atlas Mountains, ingredients such as a revered rose Damascena oil leaves skin sublimely soft, nourished and healthy, while Omega 6 Linoleic Acid and Cranberry Seed Oil work to soothe and protect, defending your body against oxidative stress after UV radiation exposure.

Ideal for daily hydration, spritz onto both dry and damp skin and hair to lock in extra moisture and restore elasticity. Or for a bolder summer sheen we found between roughly two and four coats really made our skin sing.

Dewy but not greasy, golden but not glittery, this oil is everything you could want to make your skin look as radiant and ravishing as possible. We’ve only had it a week and we’re already half a bottle down...

Ren Moroccan Rose Gold Glow Perfect Dry Oil, £26, buy online

