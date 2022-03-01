The natural haircare range for perfect holiday hair

As the sun comes out and we prepare to hit the beach, the first thing we think about is sunscreen and tanning. Most of us forget to protect our hair, despite how damaging sand, chlorine and sunshine can be. So, when we heard about natural hair brand PHYTO’s Phytoplage, we fell head over heels in love.

The first brand to use plants in their haircare, PHYTO covers all hair types with anti-dryness, anti-stress and anti-UV factors. Their Phytoplage products are designed to specifically protect and preserve hair in the sun. Their creamy hair and body wash gently gets rid of salt, sand and chlorine deposits, leaving your hair, body and scalp fresh and silky soft.

The hair treatment also works wonders. Hydrating and nourishing, this product works to bring dull hair lack to life. After five minutes, you’re left with super glossy hair that will have the sunshine bouncing off of it. These products are all you need in your beach bag.

We’re offering one lucky reader the chance to win over £80 worth of PHYTO products. Click here to find out more and submit your entry. Products available at Space NK