The natural haircare range for perfect holiday hair

28 April 2014
get-the-gloss-phytoplage-1

Phytoplage works to protect your hair while you enjoy the sun, sea and sand

As the sun comes out and we prepare to hit the beach, the first thing we think about is sunscreen and tanning. Most of us forget to protect our hair, despite how damaging sand, chlorine and sunshine can be. So, when we heard about natural hair brand PHYTO’s Phytoplage, we fell head over heels in love.

The first brand to use plants in their haircare, PHYTO covers all hair types with anti-dryness, anti-stress and anti-UV factors. Their Phytoplage products are designed to specifically protect and preserve hair in the sun. Their creamy hair and body wash  gently gets rid of salt, sand and chlorine deposits, leaving your hair, body and scalp fresh and silky soft.

The hair treatment also works wonders. Hydrating and nourishing, this product works to bring dull hair lack to life. After five minutes, you’re left with super glossy hair that will have the sunshine bouncing off of it. These products are all you need in your beach bag.

We’re offering one lucky reader the chance to win over £80 worth of PHYTO products. Click  here  to find out more and submit your entry. Products available at  Space NK


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell

The best ways to recover after intense exercise

The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave

3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More