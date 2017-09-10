The new beauty and wellness trends to have on your radar

With summer gone (sob) and autumn now upon us, there’s a distinct ‘new term’ vibe in the air. And with the change of seasons, comes a new set of trends ready to shake up the worlds of beauty and wellness. Which ones are primed to be the next Hygge , HIIT and heartfulness ? We asked a range of trendspotting pros for their top picks. Anna-Marie Solowij, co-founder of BeautyMART

1. Bar soaps For a generation brought up on liquid soap and shower gel, bar soap feels like something new. There are lots of hipster brands out there combining natural creds and a creative approach such as All Naturals, My Happy Soaps, Pelle Soap Stones and Wild Medicine. We’re also seeing this influence in the trend for solid skincare - not bars but sticks (like deodorants) including S:UM37 Miracle Rose Cleanser from Asia, Milk Makeup Matcha Cleanser and Tarte Frxxxtion Stick Exfoliating Cleanser. 2. ‘Jamsu’ or face diving This is a K-beauty trend for fixing makeup that requires heavily powdering the face then dipping it into a bowl of cold water for as long as you can hold your breath for. Easier alternatives include Pixi Makeup Fixing Mist and Caudalie Grape Water though. 3. ‘Clean’ beauty The latest iteration of free-from: natural, eco, pure, green and oatmeal. For toxic avengers, ‘clean’ means personal care products formulated without ingredients that MIGHT have a negative health effect, so BHT, formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, PEGs, etc. The good news is that the EU has 1500 banned substances compared to 30 in the US so we’re ahead of the game. Charlotte Libby, Global Colour Cosmetics and Fragrance analyst at Mintel

1. Cosmetics for a cause “Activism is driving new brands, who are creating products focussed on highlighting and tackling a particular cause. Campaigns focussing on female empowerment, political statements, charitable connections and raising awareness for a cause are evident in new launches. One example sees a cosmetics firm taking on US national debt with sales of patriotic themed lipstick. Mintel expects to see the rise of brands and campaigns built on clear objectives, aiming for more than simply selling products.” 2. Functional fragrances “Modern life is increasingly busy and stressful and the constant connectivity of digital devices has found people struggling to switch off and sleep. Meanwhile, mindfulness has become a wellness buzzword, highlighting the desire to unwind. “In 2018, fragrances will take a bigger role in mood enhancement, stimulating the senses, promoting relaxation and aiding sleep. Electronic household diffusers, controlled by app, will create the desired aroma on demand, while wearable scent emitters will allow adults to enjoy aromatherapy benefits on the go.” 3. Micro face detail “Makeup styles are expected to evolve to be less heavy, but more precise in 2018. Driven by the vlogger tutorial phenomenon, young makeup users are taking interest in the micro details of the face to create HD beauty. “Mintel have tracked growth in slimline products that highlight their 'micro' applicators to the millimeter, as well as HD claims and products that are specifically designed for particular areas of the face such as a forehead primer or cupid’s bow highlighter.” Kate Percival, CEO of Grace Belgravia

1. Understanding individual needs - DNA FIT and Telomere Testing “At Grace Belgravia we offer all members a choice of DNA Fit or Telomere testing – or both, to support our philosophy of preventative medicine and ageing well. People are no longer satisfied with a one size fits all approach to health and DNA Fit provides an excellent insight into an individual’s unique relationship with different foods, lifestyles, toxins and the environment, as well as their response to exercise, injury risk and recovery rates. In 2018, I think we’ll see an end to fad diets and exercise regimes as each of the genes tested can be influenced by diet and lifestyle which means we can equip people with the knowledge they need to affect real change. “Similarly, the Telomere test gives an indication of the difference between your chronological and biological age. There is much discussion within the medical profession as to the accuracy of the test and there is no suggestion that if there is a five year differential, it could have a negative significance on your lifespan. However our experience is that it can be the wake-up call that so many people need to seriously take responsibility for their health and stop deceiving themselves that they are leading a healthy lifestyle when they are not.” 2. Natural beauty “The natural beauty sector continues to grow as people become increasingly concerned about the chemicals and toxic nature of what they’re putting on their skin. In light of this, we have now introduced JK7, the world’s most natural skincare product that also delivers results to the Grace Spa. Created by Dr Jurgen Klein, JK7 uses the purest organic ingredients to create active skincare that improves skin’s health rather than masking problems. And it’s also good for the environment by not adding to the pollution of our land and seas which can ultimately enter into the food chain and damage our health – something else that will become increasingly important in 2018.” 3. Sleep therapy “We are now beginning to understanding how pivotal good quality sleep is to health with a lack of it having been linked with a number of conditions ranging from depression to increased risk of heart attack and early onset dementia. I’ve learned so much from Dr Ivana Rosenzweig, one of the UK’s leading neuropsychiatrists about how sleep can affect mental health and have implemented so many new practices accordingly. I think more people will be seeking expert advice that goes beyond the ‘turn off the blue light and make sure you get seven hours sleep’ instructions we’re all familiar with. I’d recommend starting a sleep journal now – noting down when you wake, perceived quality of sleep, restlessness and what you are eating and drinking as well as exercise routines – whatever you remember, as this will help you track changes and recognise causational factors. Dr Rosenzweig practices at Grace – she’ll also be leading a fascinating talk on Demystifying Dreams on the 1st November which should not be missed.” Millie Kendall MBE, co-founder of BeautyMart

1. The rise of mono-tasking brands “Brands dedicated to one specific area of the body, rather than trying to be a do-all cure (such as Legology, Stellar Decolletage and Sam McKnight for example) are on the rise. Simplified, lean product lines with a really clear concept that caters for people who know exactly what they are looking for. This extends to solution brands, brands that target specific issues that need addressing - foundations for melanin rich skin (EX1), or hair products for people with scalp issues (My Hair Doctor), or dedicated mask brands (Masque Bar). You might think of them as niche brands, but for the right person they're filling a crucial role in their beauty arsenal.” 2. Powder and waterless beauty “Powder and waterless beauty products are becoming more and more popular, tapping into a global concern with the lack of water and how we use it in cosmetics. Powder cleansers are increasingly popular, as are dry masks and products you mix at home. Mai Couture is the perfect example of this awareness. Yes they help give an Instagram-friendly appeal to the process and use, innovative as they are, but it also alleviates a manufacturer's problem of adding water in the manufacturing process where a lot of waste can occur. It also lowers the cost of distribution as powder is lighter than water.” 3. 10 step skincare “Tony Moly has launched an area inside House of Fraser dedicated to multiple step skincare regimes. Whether or not people adopt this extreme will be a topic debated constantly by influencers and experts. I certainly use a multi level regime similar to those used in Japan and South Korea and there are days it might actually equal 10 steps, so there is definitely something fairly reasonable about it.” Joan Murphy, Co-Founder of Move Your Frame

1. Low impact cardio “After a few years of HIIT, people are looking for exercise that’s softer on joints such as rebounding (currently at Frame Shoreditch and Queen’s Park, soon to be in Hammersmith and Fitzrovia). We have offered this for seven years, but I was at a European fitness expo in Germany recently and it was the most popular thing there. The class offers all the benefits of running, working your heart, lungs and muscles, without the impact on your legs.” 2. The rise of specific meditation spaces and classes “With the awareness of mental and spiritual health becoming more commonplace, meditation has seen a real rise in popularity as people are looking for tools to help them with their hectic lives. Following this surge, expect to see more spaces opening specifically with meditation in mind.” 3. High energy fitness mixed with deep stretches or meditation “As seen at Equinox USA with their headstrong, mindfulness group exercise class. Watch this space for ‘HIIT n Chill,’ Move Your Frame’s take on this, mixing high impact exercise with low impact time to chill.” MORE GLOSS: Is rowing the new running? Lily Simpson, chef and founder of The Detox Kitchen