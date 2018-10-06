The new GTG-approved launches to shop for this weekend

If a weekend shopping trip is on the cards or you’re simply wondering what to spend those payday pennies on, we’ve sifted through the latest beauty launches to pick what’s really worth your time and hard-earned cash. From the £5 foundation that’s light as air to the new retinol tonic that gets your glow back, here’s what’s wowed us this week... Collection Lasting Perfection Weightless Foundation, £4.99 - Buy online

Why we love it: “A light-as-a-feather formula with a flattering finish.” Review: “Following the success of the concealer of the same range, Collection has created a near-perfect foundation for people who don’t want to look or feel like they’re wearing one. This fine fluid formula really is weightless (it reminds me of Clarins’ Instant Concealer, only less creamy) and it provides decent coverage without looking like you’re caked in makeup. It has a demi-matte finish which isn’t my usual preference (my go-to foundation has a dewy effect) and now that the weather’s changing I’d probably use it with a hydrating primer for my dry skin, but otherwise I’m completely sold on it - not least because it’s only a fiver and feels like a premium formula, but also because it lasts so well through the day. It's currently available in 10 shades but it's heavily weighted towards paler skins, so here's hoping more are released. A brilliant budget buy.” Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor Rahua Legendary Amazon Oil, £40 - Buy online

Why we love it: "A saviour for dry, damaged hair.” Review: “Anything that makes my hair feel silky smooth and swishy always gets a big thumbs up from me - but this product goes to the next level. The new Rahua Legendary Amazon Oil is not only a treat for the tresses, but the origin of the product is pretty incredible too. This exclusive blend of plant and flower oils is hand harvested and sustainably sourced using traditional Amazonian ceremonial methods. But origin aside, the result is what sets this oil apart from the rest. I find a little goes a long way and on my medium length, damaged hair one pump is enough to tame any frizzy ends or flyaways and leave my hair feeling smooth. A blend of rahua, morete and sacha inchi oils penetrate deeply into each hair strand to heal and strengthen, while pure gardenia oil treats and nourishes the cuticle. This works just as well on wet hair as it does on dry hair, each time leaving it more manageable and looking healthier. As well as all of this, it’s organic, vegan, gluten-free and silicone free - a winner all round!" Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant Pixi Retinol Tonic, £10 for 100ml - Buy online

Why we love it: "An easy way to remember your retinol.” Review: “I know I should use retinol regularly – I’m of the age where I have in abundance all the things that vitamin A targets: wrinkles, pigmentation, generally scary morning face. However, the creams and serums I use don’t generally contain it. Enter this new super purse friendly tonic – currently a third off at Boots, get in! – which I can put on under all my usual unguents and go to bed happy. It contains a time-release retinol plus peptides for collagen-boosting as well as botanicals (which aren’t at all pungent) to give it a soft, soothing feel. It’s great on neck and decollete too. It says it’s suitable for all skin types and feels gentle enough to be an entry point to retinol. But for me it’s the convenience of toner form that wins out.” Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor Eve Lom Radiance Transforming Mask - Buy online

Why we love it: "An intensive treatment to hydrate, brighten and improve skin quality." Review: "With the days getting colder, my skin is back to its dull, dry and unhappy self and is in desperate need of some radiance. Eve Lom promises 'transformative radiance' in a jar so I slathered this onto my face a couple of nights in the hope for skin rejuvenation come morning. "The texture is thick, be warned, and I thought it was going to feel like a layer of greasy gloop, but I was completely wrong. It doesn't feel heavy when applied to the skin and it feels rather balm-like, which my dry and slightly flakey skin was immediately thankful for. Containing Lime Pearl Caviar as one of its main active ingredients, there is a natural source of AHA, which helps to gently exfoliate the skin as it stimulates the process of cell turnover for a much brighter complexion. A mix of hemp seed oil and micro algae extract add moisture into the skin, helping to hydrate, firm and plump. I found it packed more of a punch for an overnight treatment as opposed to a quick-fix mask, and my skin felt firmer, brighter and a lot more hydrated come morning." Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Trish McEvoy Starry Eyes Collection - Buy online