The new hair trend: a sweeping statement

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 April 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-trend-side-sweep-hair-1
catwalking.com

Ayesha Muttucumaru reports on the beauty trend that sees hair stepping to the side

If you’re looking for a high-fashion yet low maintenance way to re-do your hairdo this month (without opting for the chop) look no further than this season’s must-have hair accessory: a daring deep side parting.

Spotted on many a model on the SS13 runways, the look appeared in various forms from sleek and straight at DKNY and Salvatore Ferragamo to soft and wavy at Emporio Armani and Derek Lam.

So what was GTG’s favourite manifestation? Hands down, it was the effortlessly cool, 90s supermodel-inspired style created at Topshop Unique by Session Styling Ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel, Anthony Turner.

According to Anthony, “This look screams the day after the night before. This girl next door is confident enough to wake up with bed hair, throw her clothes back on and walk home looking super cool.”

Inspired to part ways with your centre parting? We asked Anthony for his top tips on how he perfected the look, so that you too can add an instant dose of off-duty chic to your pre-summer locks...

THE LOOK

“The key is a matte, dry and natural wave finish which is reflective of the texture of beach hair,” explains Anthony.

THE PRODUCT

“To get the look, we drenched the hair in L'Oreal Professionnel Play Ball Beach Fizz , £12.25, mixed with water and allowed it to dry naturally.”

THE SECRET

“It was essential to not use combs or brushes throughout, and simply pull a deep side parting with hands and ensure a dishevelled finish by pulling and teasing hair out just before the runway. The look is casual cool, reminiscent of 90s’ Kate Moss.”

THE GTG VERDICT

Quick and easy-to-do when you’re short on time, this is your fast-track way to a model-worthy mane without a heating appliance in sight...


