The new hair trend: a sweeping statement

If you’re looking for a high-fashion yet low maintenance way to re-do your hairdo this month (without opting for the chop) look no further than this season’s must-have hair accessory: a daring deep side parting.



Spotted on many a model on the SS13 runways, the look appeared in various forms from sleek and straight at DKNY and Salvatore Ferragamo to soft and wavy at Emporio Armani and Derek Lam.



So what was GTG’s favourite manifestation? Hands down, it was the effortlessly cool, 90s supermodel-inspired style created at Topshop Unique by Session Styling Ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel, Anthony Turner.



According to Anthony, “This look screams the day after the night before. This girl next door is confident enough to wake up with bed hair, throw her clothes back on and walk home looking super cool.”



Inspired to part ways with your centre parting? We asked Anthony for his top tips on how he perfected the look, so that you too can add an instant dose of off-duty chic to your pre-summer locks...

THE LOOK “The key is a matte, dry and natural wave finish which is reflective of the texture of beach hair,” explains Anthony. THE PRODUCT “To get the look, we drenched the hair in L'Oreal Professionnel Play Ball Beach Fizz , £12.25, mixed with water and allowed it to dry naturally.”