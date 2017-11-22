The men’s advent calendar that's packed with Christmas gifts galore

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 November 2017
menkind

25 windows, 25 full-size products - the new Mankind advent calendar has just raised the bar

A beauty advent calendar  has fast become the Christmas countdown of choice for many of us these days (sorry Lindt), but what about ones with men’s grooming in mind? The choice is somewhat limited at the moment however, Mankind has just set the bar for others to reach thanks to its new launch that’s packed to the rafters with treats and men’s gift ideas.

Worth £650 but coming in at £250, the calendar houses an impressive bounty of grooming essentials behind its windows from a range of premium brands. A fitting follow-up to the highly successful Mankind and GQ Christmas Collection  that we reported on last month, it contains 25 full size products covering all things skincare, haircare, body care, shaving and even dental care related.

Featuring brands such as ESPA, Sachajuan, Erno Laszlo and Alpha-H and a product line-up that includes a body oil, shampoo, razor and even a pair of Happy Socks Men’s Big Dot socks (we’ll definitely be pinching these), it’s jam-packed with Christmas present potential. We suggest getting yours asap before it sells out just like its predecessor.

Here’s a full list of what you can find inside.

Buy yours here .

  • KORRES Vetiver Root, Green Tea And Cedarwood Shower Gel 250ml | worth £9
  • ARgENTUM la lotion infinie Body Cream 200ml | worth £78
  • ESPA Fitness Body Oil 100ml | worth £34
  • Murdock London Salt Spray 150ml | worth £18
  • Lqd Face Wash 150ml | worth £30
  • Sukin Eye Serum 30ml | worth £14.95
  • Men-u Matt Skin Refresh Gel 100ml | worth £14.95
  • Murad Skin Perfecting Lotion 50ml | worth £28
  • Jack Black Eye Balm | worth £27.50
  • Avant Skincare Deluxe Hyaluronic Acid Vivifying Face and Eye Night Cream 50ml | worth £98
  • Antipodes Aura Manuka Honey Mask 75ml | worth £24.99
  • Alpha-H Micro Cleanse Super Scrub 200ml | worth £71.90
  • Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo | worth £20
  • Sachajuan Thickening Conditioner | worth £22
  • Hanz De Fuko Scheme Cream 56g | worth £16
  • Omorovicza Soothing Shave 150ml | worth £18
  • MONUSKIN for Men Quick Fix 15ml| worth £21.95
  • Men Rock The Double Edged Razor | worth £35
  • Happy Socks Men's Big Dot Socks | worth £14
  • Anthony Mint And White Tea Lip Balm SPF 25 7g | worth £8
  • Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Mud Deep Cleansing Bar 100g | worth £30
  • Recipe for Men Antiperspirant Roll On Deodorant 60ml | worth £15
  • Men Rock The Brush | worth £14
  • Nanogen Hair Growth Factor Serum For Men 30ml | worth £29.95
  • Marvis Cinnamon Mint Toothpaste 75ml | worth £5.50

Buy the Mankind Calendar here

