The Oscars 2017: our top 5 beauty moments

In terms of hair and makeup ideas, the Oscars red carpet can always be relied on to provide all manner of beauty inspiration. This year’s was one of the best we’ve seen yet. Who came up on top? Here are the leading ladies whose looks we can’t wait to recreate. Emma Stone

With a look that brought to mind the vintage feel of the film for which she won Best Actress for, Emma’s deep side part, glossy waves, burnished lids and deep red lips made for a winning combination in the beauty stakes too. Its inspiration? "Emma's look was all about 1930s Hollywood Glamour - her makeup was inspired by the romantic paintings by Dante Gabriel Rossetti," said her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. The key products? NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint , £30, Orgasm Liquid Blush (new for Spring) and Mona Audacious Lipstick , £25. We're buying everything. Janelle Monae

“If it’s one thing I know how to do...it’s give that GLOW,” Janelle’s makeup artist Jessica Smalls said on Instagram . And we certainly agree. With her incredible highlighter teamed with shimmery smokey eyes, nude lips, beautiful brows and the most ethereal of bejewelled hair bands, her look was one of the best Oscar looks we’ve ever seen. Emily Ratajkowski

Glistening from top to toe at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Emily has without a doubt proven herself to be one of the standout stars of Awards season. With a high messy bun highlighting her amazing facial features perfectly, her teal-tinted smokey eyes created by makeup artist Hung Vanngo (using Marc Beauty products - check out his Instagram here) her look has made for wondrous wishlist inspiration come payday. Karlie Kloss

Another of Hung Vanngo’s satisfied A-list clients, Karlie’s beautiful coral lip, sunkissed cheeks and bronzed lids left a lasting impression on us. With glamorous waves created by hair stylist Giannandrea for L’Oreal Paris, her look balanced the traditional with the more contemporary beautifully. MORE GLOSS: The secrets of Oscar-worthy skin Michelle Williams