The readers' edit: 16 homeware, skincare and makeup buys you added to your basket last month

With an end to full lockdown in sight, our online shopping habits are starting to creep back towards the 'normal' we used to know, with mascaras, tinted moisturisers and blushes replacing WFH loungewear and comfy bras . As we all prepare to be released back into the wild, here are the beauty buys you're snapping up to get ready for our triumphant return to society. Becca Light Shifter Dewing Tint, £26

Another favourite of Victoria's, this was included in her January empties thanks to the ingredients list of granactive retinoid, antioxidants, coenzyme Q10, peptides and nourishing vitamin E and jojoba extract, all coming together for a hydrating, pigmentation-busting formula. Buy now Dame Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator, £122

This cute little character made its way into our edit of the best sex toys and it seems you were sold on its merits. The little arms tuck under your labia while Eva II sits on top, giving you clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex. Buy now Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer, £39



Atelier Cologne is best known for long-lasting, intriguing fragrances and the scents transfer beautifully to home fragrances. We included this in our edit of best reed diffusers and it's consistently the most-purchased of the selection. You have excellent taste, we must say. Buy now Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, £9.95

If you haven't heard of this mascara, we'll have to assume you've been living under a rock for 2021. Almost every beauty editor has sung the praises of this lengthening, non-flaking budget mascara. We tested it on four different lash types and were all impressed by its prowess and concluded it's absolutely worth all the hype it's been getting. Buy quickly, before it goes out of stock again. Buy now Feather and Down Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray, £6.30

This pillow was the talk of the town in early February thanks to over 1,539 positive reviews on Amazon. We included it in our round-up of the best pillow mists and are inclined to agree. It's soothing without being overly lavendery and lulled us into a dreamy sleep. Buy now Wonder Water by L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Hair Treatment, £9.99

Another 2021 launch that got the beauty industry all abuzz is this hair water which leaves hair silky soft with zero heaviness. Plus it works in just eight seconds for those rushed mornings which are somehow still a thing even though we're all working from home. Buy now No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum, £20

A study last June by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence revealed that Covid sufferers are more likely to die if they lack vitamin D and the vitamin has been a bestseller since then. In our edit of the best vitamin D supplements , this is often the most purchased, with nutritionist Rob Hobson explaining the benefits of spray supplement: “As we get older, our absorption in the gut slows down so sprays are good from middle age onwards as they are absorbed through the lining of mouth into the bloodstream.” Buy now Undone by George Northwood Undamaged Shampoo, £12

Last month saw the arrival of celebrity stylist George Northwood's debut haircare collection , which he said he created in response to real women's hair woes he saw every day in his salon. The Undamaged Shampoo was formulated to revive colour and heat damaged hair to help reduce breakage and encourage hair strength. Buy now Newa Anti-Ageing Skincare Device, £245

We finally have a date for when clinics will open again (April 12, do hurry up!) but until then we'll all still be using at-home tools to recreate that post-facial glow. In our round-up of the best at-home radiofrequency devices this tool, which is loved by both aesthetician Dr Sophie Shotter and facialist Joanne Evans, is the most purchased. It targets three main areas of the face eyes, cheeks and jawline for firmer skin all over. Buy now Mio Body Brush, £11

Last week Lisa Snowdon told us she's a fan of dry body brushing for firmer, softer skin and it seems you're converts to the practice too with this body brush from Mio a top seller this past month. It has bristles as well as plastic massagers to really invigorate the skin. Take a look at our edit of the best body brushes to find one that's perfect for you. Buy now Clinisept + Mouthwash, £6.49