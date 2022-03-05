The readers' edit: 16 homeware, skincare and makeup buys you added to your basket last month

1 March 2021
readers-edit-march

From the beauty-editor approved mascara everyone's been talking about to a sleep spray that sends insomniacs off to the land of nod, here are your most purchased items from February

With an end to full lockdown in sight, our online shopping habits are starting to creep back towards the 'normal' we used to know, with mascaras, tinted moisturisers and blushes replacing WFH loungewear  and comfy bras . As we all prepare to be released back into the wild, here are the beauty buys you're snapping up to get ready for our triumphant return to society.

Becca Light Shifter Dewing Tint, £26

Beauty editor Jane Druker praised this tinted moisturiser for helping her to finally fall in love with her appearance on Zoom  thanks to its ability to deliver a dewy tiny with just the right level of coverage. She said that in her 30 years in the beauty industry, nothing delivered a glow quite like this new arrival. This week Becca announced it would be closing down in September this year, so stock up now if you love this as much as Jane does.

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: Skin tints to suit every complexion

H&M rattan basket, £34.99

With working from home still firmly on the agenda, it seems you're as keen to jazz up your space at the moment as we are; given we're spending all our time here, it's only right we love the room we're in!

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: Easy and affordable ways to make your working from home space more calm

Elf Putty Blush, £6

GTG's editorial director Victoria loves this easy-to-blend cream to powder blush , available in five shades including deep purple, light brown and pinks to suit all skin tones and undertones. It gives a sheer wash when dabbed on or can be built up for a stronger pop of colour.

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: 7 of the best cream blushes to try now

Alpha H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum, £60

Another favourite of Victoria's, this was included in her January empties  thanks to the ingredients list of granactive retinoid, antioxidants, coenzyme Q10, peptides  and nourishing vitamin E and jojoba extract, all coming together for a hydrating, pigmentation-busting formula.

Buy now

Dame Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator, £122

This cute little character made its way into our edit of the best sex toys  and it seems you were sold on its merits. The little arms tuck under your labia while Eva II sits on top, giving you clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex.

Buy now

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer, £39

This ultralight gel moisturiser  is one of 2021's most-hyped skincare launches  of the year so far and with good reason. It has three types of hyaluronic acid, ceramides  and pineapple  enzymes to drench the skin and improve tone and texture, all the while feeling cooling to wake up morning skin.

Buy now

Atelier Cologne Rose London Diffuser, £54.90



Atelier Cologne is best known for long-lasting, intriguing fragrances and the scents transfer beautifully to home fragrances. We included this in our edit of best reed diffusers  and it's consistently the most-purchased of the selection. You have excellent taste, we must say.

Buy now

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, £9.95

If you haven't heard of this mascara, we'll have to assume you've been living under a rock for 2021. Almost every beauty editor has sung the praises of this lengthening, non-flaking budget mascara. We tested it on four different lash types  and were all impressed by its prowess and concluded it's absolutely worth all the hype it's been getting. Buy quickly, before it goes out of stock again.

Buy now

Feather and Down Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray, £6.30

This pillow was the talk of the town in early February thanks to over 1,539 positive reviews on Amazon. We included it in our round-up of the best pillow mists  and are inclined to agree. It's soothing without being overly lavendery and lulled us into a dreamy sleep.

Buy now

Wonder Water by L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Hair Treatment, £9.99

Another 2021 launch that got the beauty industry all abuzz is this hair water  which leaves hair silky soft with zero heaviness. Plus it works in just eight seconds for those rushed mornings which are somehow still a thing even though we're all working from home.

Buy now

No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum, £20

When No7's new vitamin C serum landed we couldn't help but draw comparisons to a much more expensive  serum by Murad. This 15 per cent serum promises to reveal radiant skin after just one use. It has a citrus scent (no surprise) and a light, gel texture thanks to hydrating hyaluronic acid and castor oil.

Buy now

BetterYou DLux3000 Vitamin D Daily Oral Spray, £6.65

A study last June by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence revealed that Covid sufferers are more likely to die if they lack vitamin D and the vitamin has been a bestseller since then. In our edit of the best vitamin D supplements , this is often the most purchased, with nutritionist Rob Hobson explaining the benefits of spray supplement: “As we get older, our absorption in the gut slows down so sprays are good from middle age onwards as they are absorbed through the lining of mouth into the bloodstream.”

Buy now

Undone by George Northwood Undamaged Shampoo, £12

Last month saw the arrival of celebrity stylist George Northwood's debut haircare collection , which he said he created in response to real women's hair woes he saw every day in his salon. The Undamaged Shampoo was formulated to revive colour and heat damaged hair to help reduce breakage and encourage hair strength.

Buy now

Newa Anti-Ageing Skincare Device, £245

We finally have a date for when clinics will open again (April 12, do hurry up!) but until then we'll all still be using at-home tools to recreate that post-facial glow. In our round-up of the best at-home radiofrequency devices  this tool, which is loved by both aesthetician Dr Sophie Shotter and facialist Joanne Evans, is the most purchased. It targets three main areas of the face eyes, cheeks and jawline for firmer skin all over.

Buy now

 Mio Body Brush, £11

Last week Lisa Snowdon  told us she's a fan of dry body brushing  for firmer, softer skin and it seems you're converts to the practice too with this body brush from Mio a top seller this past month. It has bristles as well as plastic massagers to really invigorate the skin. Take a look at our edit of the best body brushes  to find one that's perfect for you.

Buy now

Clinisept + Mouthwash, £6.49

This anti-microbial mouthwash  which speeds up the healing of ulcers sold 900 bottles when it launched on Victoria Health in January and its popularity continues with it being one of the most purchased items we wrote about last month. Yes, it tastes like swimming pool but we've all fallen for its bacteria banishing powers.

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: 9 brand new beauty drops to buy now


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More