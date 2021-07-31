The readers' edit: 16 skincare, makeup and wellness buys you added to your basket in July

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. This month you've been buying luxury makeup (treat yourself!), hair treats including supplements, shampoo bars and showerheads that are sure you make your mane glossier than ever and summer essentials such sandals and maxi-dresses (it is holiday season, after all). Glossier Solar Paint, £17

July finally saw the launch of a Glossier bronzer , and you were obviously as over the moon about it as us, adding it to your basket pronto. Solar Paint makes your skin look like it was kissed by the sun, in four creamy, not shimmery formulas that suit all skin tones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Get The Gloss (@getthegloss)





Whether it was the blessed heatwave we had last month, or holiday shopping, these sunshine-ready knotted sandals were a hit with you when we included them in the Shop The Edit fashion story in our mailout . Buy now Versed Skincare Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum, £18

GTG's digital writer Melanie sung the praises of this oil serum in our edit of new launches , loving it for how easily it sinks into the skin, leaving skin looking ultra dewy and radiant. It has sea buckthorn extract to brighten and camellia oil to prevent moisture loss, coming together for a powerful antioxidant formula that you shake to wake up before applying. Buy now Hair Gain Hair Gummies, £29.99 for 60 gummies

We included this in our edit of the best eye glosses , for a wet look makeup vibe that looks fresh and youthful. This one is non-sticky and adds a dewy look wherever you apply it. Buy now Aquis X Alice + Olivia Double Layer Hair Wrap , £48

We wrote about the benefits of hair towels earlier this year (less damage, for one) and this pretty printed one is favoured by GTG's social media manager Jemma. You must have been sold on the pros of a hair towel, as this one found its way into many a basket. Buy now Westman Atelier Lip Suede in Les Rouges, £78

This was the best-seller from our article on the best lipsticks of all time . You've obviously got expensive taste! The four plumping lip shades can be combined to create a bespoke shade just for you and the formula is packed with packed with antioxidants and collagen-boosting peptides." Buy now Hello Klean Shower Filter, £60

The oil was created to brighten, firm, and hydrate the skin while locking in moisture and is a favourite of actress Reese Witherspoon , 45. "It’s luxurious, light and basically feels like a spa in a bottle. It's so incredibly moisturising, it's not greasy or heavy," she said on Instagram. When we shared Reese's beauty must-haves, this is the one you were most interested in and it quickly became one of the most purchased skincare buys on GTG last month. Buy now ASOS Design Satin Pleated Maxi Dress, £42

We included this billowing maxi dress in a newsletter round-up of our current favourite dresses. Ideal for any summer weddings, the floaty fabric is roomy enough to keep you cool but formal enough to meet wedding dress codes. Buy now Philip Kingsley Vitamin C Jelly Detoxing Treatment, £28



Philip Kinglsey is best known for the Elasticizer pre-shampoo treatment , but we feel like this might become just as popular, if your interest in is anything to go by! It's a jelly that cleanses the scalp, removes, build-up, and adds a dose of high-strength antioxidant vitamin C to protect the scalp from oxidative stress. You mix one of the four sachets of powder with water in the reusable bottle and shake it for 30 seconds until it turns to pink jelly. You then apply to dampened hair and scalp for five minutes before shampooing. "My hair felt so baby soft afterwards, I kept touching it. This once-a-fortnight fix is a future classic," GTG's editorial director Victoria said when she reviewed it. Buy now Faith In Nature's Coconut and Shea Butter Shampoo Bar, £3.86

We spent last month trying out shampoo bars to put together an edit of shampoo bars that actually work and make your hair feel as clean as a liquid shampoo. Of the 11 that we reviewed, this is the one that piqued your interest the most. Not only the most affordable of the bunch, this bar leaves hair so soft and frizz-free that our testers didn't even need to follow with conditioner. Consider us convinced. Buy now Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat, £70

Loved for their abilities to promote better sleep and deeper relaxation, shakti mats are a long-term best-seller on Cult Beauty and that looks set to continue, with many of our readers deciding to buy one after reading our experts sing their praises . Buy now River Island animal print shirred dress, £38

Another fashion favourite from our newsletter edit, the stretchy shirred top on this dress makes it comfy, even if you're bloated after a big meal. That gives it a big tick in our book! Buy now Revlon Professional Equave Conditioner, £9.86