The rosy glow we’re coveting this spring

The facial oil maket is booming. When once consumers would run screaming from anything vaguely unctuous for fear of spots or grease, now beautifully blended, vitamin enriched oils are helping us to wake up to plump, smooth and radiant skin. Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Nourishing Oil , £43.50, is a case in point. One of the most lightweight, fast absorbing oils I’ve tried, Infusion de Rose not only smells lovely and springlike, but it also hydrates skin, rough cuticles and split ends simultaneously, making it a great option if you’re watching the pennies but still want to use a more high end product.

Advised to be used on slightly damp skin to enhance penetration, the ritual of massaging it into the skin or nails is incredibly calming, as is the scent- delicately flowery rather than sickly or overpowering. I particularly love using it at night- I swear I roll out of bed looking more lively than I deserve to given my poor sleep discipline (I’m of the ‘just one more drink/episode’ mindset). A few drops added to your day or night cream can also enhance its moisurising effect; especially handy at times of seasonal transition. In short, this is a real spring treat that’s so useful that you can justify the slight splurge.

