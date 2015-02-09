The roundup of this year's BAFTA beauty

9 February 2015
Find out which beauty looks and heads of hair made it into our roundup of the best of last night's BAFTA styles

Last night star-spangled celebrities from all over the globe poured into London’s Royal Opera House to attend the biggest night in UK film - the 2015 BAFTAs.As the world’s most stylish and stunning elegantly sashayed down the red carpet, we were cooing over their lust-worth lobs and glowing complexions - here’s our roundup of the most popular looks of the night.

Heavenly Hair

Whether wavy or short, glamorous or chic, the overriding characteristic of the most pampered mains in the business last night was their glossy, healthy finish they were given.Side swept glamourSide-swept glamour was one of the more popular hairstyles of choice last night, with those such as Amy Adams, Rosamund Pike, Hayley Atwell and Kiera Knightly taking a deep side parting, sweeping the fringe across the face for an effortlessly glamorous finish.

Tousled tressesTrading in sleek, straight hair for more mussed up manes, a number of stars were seen with loose, gentle waves that added a little dishevelled elegance to their style. Indeed, keeping their looks casual and undone, actresses Reese Witherspoon and Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike opted for Californian-esque, beachy waves, while Keira Knightley and Hayley Atwell sported deeper, more romantically constructed waves.

Hollywoods callingFrench beauty Lea Seydoux and Julianne Moore both channelled old Hollywood glamour, showcasing glossy, glamorous curls, while Felicity Jones mimicked a modern day Audrey Hepburn with a gently parted fringe and chic up-do.

Sarah Jane Crawford also opted for a fresh-looking finger wave with a Grecian style glamour, while Holiday Grainger paid a nod to the 1940s with a screen siren style bob and gentle waves.

Masterful Makeup

Beauty looks were generally kept sleek and safe with elegant radiance being chosen as the look du jour.Peachy perfect skinIt was all about the glossy, glowing complexions last night with blusher and bronzer being replaced with dreamy soft contouring and highlighted cheekbones. Reese Witherspoon kept her skin plump, peachy and perfectly primed, while Kiera Knightly showed off her mum-to-be glow with luminous alabaster skin.

Sultry, smokey eyesElegant eye makeup was seen a number of times on the red carpet last night with Felicity Jones, Charlotte Riley, Amy Adams and Diana Agron sweeping chic, charcoal shades over their lids, topped with upper liner and lashings of mascara - hazy and gentle around the edges the look was striking but with a romantic, feminine edge.

Muted mouthsWith the focus kept largely on the eyes, the majority of lips were kept nude and natural helping to keep the finished beauty looks radiant and understated. Kiera Knightley, Laura Haddock, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Diana Agron opted for gentle, pretty pink hues, while on the other hand Amy Adams, Reese Witherspoon and Rosamund Pike favoured a more flesh toned, polished finish. Follow us  @getthegloss  and Katie  @KatieRob20


