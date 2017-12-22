The sales have already started - here’s where to shop for the best health and beauty savings

Judy Johnson 22 December 2017
sales

The Boxing Day sales have begun already and we’re certainly not complaining. Here’s how to save up to 60% off your favourite brands

Gone are the days of setting a painfully early alarm and queuing around the block waiting for the doors of the Next sale to open on Boxing Day morning (hi mum) - or at least, while that may still happen across the country, smarter shoppers are already clicking their way to the best bargains from today. Yes, the yet-to-be-renamed Boxing Day sales have already begun, with many of them starting today and promising big offers into the New Year online and in store.

Already feeling a little shopped out from the Christmas rush? Put the kettle on or grab a mulled wine, sit back and stock up without moving a muscle (well, index finger aside) for we’ve compiled an edit of where we’ll be putting our money in the sales. From 60% off everything at Birchbox to half price at Benefit and health boosters for just a penny at Holland & Barrett, you won’t want to miss it…

Lookfantastic

The online beauty retailer’s sale is live already, with further reductions coming up after Christmas. Find up to 50% on selected Urban Decay, 20% on Estee Lauder's Christmas collection, and up to 25% off GTG favourite La Roche-Posay.  Shop here

CURRENTBODY.com

The gadget experts have up to 50% off some of their bestsellers in health and beauty, including IPL machines and gel manicure kits plus Clarisonics and much, much more. Shop here

Benefit

Starting from tomorrow (Saturday 23rd) the beauty buffs at Benefit have up to 50% off your favourite products, plus they have special offers including free miniatures when you spend over £35. Shop here 

Topshop

The Topshop sale has already started, with up to 50% off across the site including beauty - pick up nail polishes and Invisibobbles from only £2 and plenty of other beauty bargains. Shop here 

ASOS

The ASOS 50% off sale continues until Friday 29th, when further reductions will go on sale. We’ve found half price NYX palettes, savings on the Ciate manicure advent calendar and great skincare with up to 50% off. Take advantage of the next day delivery and enjoy… Shop here

Holland and Barrett

Possibly the best of all the sales, Holland and Barrett have their Penny Sale - buy one product and get another for one penny. With over 700 products you can mix and match, now is the time to stock up on everything from turmeric capsules to manuka honey. Shop here

Birchbox

The biggest discount of them all, Birchbox will be offering 60% off all beauty across the site from later today, plus first timers can subscribe to the box for half the price using code SAVE50. We’ve got our eyes on Stila’s Magnificent Metals eyeshadow which is half price… Shop here

Cult Beauty

In their ‘most irresistible sale of the year’ Cult Beauty are offering 30% off some of the biggest beauty buys of the year, from Anastasia Beverley Hills’ Glow Kit to Charlotte Tilbury’s Goddess Skin gift set. This may take a while…  Shop here

Happy shopping, and an even happier Christmas and New Year from all at GTG...

Seen a great beauty or health saving? Let us know in the comments!


