The secret to balayage beauty at-home

26 June 2014
Achieve soft, sunkissed tints with the new hair lightening Casting Sunkiss Jelly from L'Oreal Paris


Subtle enough to not look streaky but bold enough to show gradual glimmer and glow, this summer jelly from L’Oreal Paris is perfect for creating a beautiful balayage effect. Helping to create depth and dimension to hair this product is an absolute triumph for anyone looking to achieve this season's hottest new hair trend.

Available in two strengths, this translucent leave-in jelly gradually lightens and is designed to create a long-lasting soft sunkissed look, with not a hint of ammonia in sight. What’s more, the formula is also enriched with camellia oil to soothe and soften hair whilst the fruity fragrance leaves your hair feeling refreshed and revived. Immediate results can be seen even after the very first use, so twice a week until your desired effect is achieved should be just enough to give you the perfect blonde boost.

Massage on to wet or dry hair and blow dry until clean - with no rinsing needed you’re just a hop, skip and a jump away from the ultimate California girl glow.

L’Oreal Casting Sunkiss Jelly, £5.99, is available from  Boots


