The secret to perfectly tousled tresses

23 February 2015
divine-salt-spray-1

Forget everything you thought you knew about salt sprays because the new product from Davines has arrived, and it's blown all the others out of the water...

Like a steadfast waterproof mascara or the perfect shade of crimson red lipstick, GTG are always on the lookout for products that will help us achieve those tousled, textured tresses that we all crave as the sunnier months draw closer - and we think we may have found the solution with this Davines salt spray.

Unlike regular salt sprays that can leave hair weighed down or with a crispy, crunchy texture, a light spritz of this through the roots and ends of hair goes virtually undetected, apart from giving an extra burst of grip and boost - which is thanks to the addition of natural sea salt that helps add to the authentic fresh of the beach finish.

Infused with a light, citrusy scent, this surfer spray works best when applied to damp or wet hair and scrunched between the fingers, to help re-create the ultimate matted and messy effect.

Effortless and fuss free (not to mention cheaper than a plane ticket) we’re quite sure this spray is your ticket to achieving a mermaid mane worthy of the beachy head queen herself, Blake Lively. We know, we know, you’re welcome.

Davines This Is A Salt Spray, £14.50,  buy online

